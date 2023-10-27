CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi -- Elegant Tea

News provided by

CCTV+

27 Oct, 2023, 10:36 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a drink and a food, tea plays an important role in the life of the people of Jiangxi. With profound tea culture, Jiangxi Province is a famous tea-producing area in history. The superb, exquisite and unique tea-making skills reflect the craftsmanship of generations of tea makers. The long history of tea making has also nurtured the profound tea culture in Jiangxi.

SOURCE CCTV+

Continue Reading
Enamored by Jiangxi—Elegant Tea
Enamored by Jiangxi—Elegant Tea

Also from this source

CCTV+: El encanto de Jiangxi, donde Grasscloth pinta un tapiz de belleza

CCTV+: El encanto de Jiangxi, donde Grasscloth pinta un tapiz de belleza

La grasscloth es un fósil viviente en los textiles y la tela más antigua de China. Está hecho de ramo y tejido a mano. Suele usarse en verano por su...
CCTV+: Okouzlení Ťiang-si aneb kulturní poklady hory Lu-šan a půvab Ťiou-ťiangu

CCTV+: Okouzlení Ťiang-si aneb kulturní poklady hory Lu-šan a půvab Ťiou-ťiangu

Hora Lu-šan se nachází v městském okrese Lu-šan, který je součástí prefektury Ťiou-ťiang na severu provincie Ťiang-si. Podle čínské legendy se v...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.