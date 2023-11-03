CCTV+: International media wowed by marine economy in China's Guangdong

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located close to the South China Sea, Guangdong province has rich and unique coastal resources. The total coastline is 4,114.3 kilometers, ranking first among the coastline of the Chinese mainland provinces. 

Explore_Guangdong_along_coastline

The "Explore Guangdong along coastline" event was held in Guangdong. From Oct 30 to Nov 3, journalists and content creators from the Republic of Korea, Italy, the Middle East, South America, and China's Hong Kong and Macao visited five coastal cities in Guangdong, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, and Zhuhai. The delegation enjoyed the picturesque sea views and glimpsed the achievements of the marine economy of the province.

Yoon Seokjeong, a journalist from the ROK media Maeil Business Network, said Guangzhou Port was his favorite place during this trip to Guangzhou. "The port is busy, which indicates the trade development in the region. Guangzhou has become an economic hub. I want to show the picture of Guangzhou's economy to audiences in the Republic of Korea (ROK). Coastal cities usually have the advantage of developing the economy. I think the ROK could pay more attention to the blue economy," said Yoon.

"It's so much fun and relaxing. I would recommend it to my fans!" said Neslihan Kilavuz, a YouTuber from Türkiye when taking a cruise ferry at the Shekou International Cruise Homeport for sightseeing. She was enthralled by the remarkable view, including sightseeing of the 55km-long Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and enjoyed the magic show and interactive activities on the ship.

Mahdi Faraj Hamid, a reporter for the Rudaw Media Network, said that he visited the SYSU-Huizhou Research Institute in Huizhou, where achievements of petrochemistry in the marine industry have been developed and it's important for the green development. The Institute expands the technological innovation of Sun Yat-sen University and has established a scientific and technological result transformation chain.

"I'd never thought about the idea of an electric motor for a boat. This is really new to me." Colombian vlogger Fernando Munoz Bernal said after visiting the ePropulsion Group in Dongguan, a leading brand of boat electrification. "The level of development that they have, and how efficient, clean, and powerful they are—they can even carry a 200-passenger ferry—is really something that is going to revolutionize the industry of boating, sailing, and transportation," he added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265458/Explore_Guangdong_along_coastline.jpg

