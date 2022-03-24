CCTV+: Peng Liyuan addresses World Tuberculosis Day video conference

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the prevention and treatment of tuberculosis, and has incorporated this work into the Healthy China strategy, setting up special funds to provide patients with free examination services and drugs for treatment, she said, noting that the cure rate of tuberculosis patients in China has remained above 90 percent.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government and all sectors of society have taken active actions to care for tuberculosis patients and ensure the treatment is not interrupted due to the pandemic, Peng said.

Peng hailed efforts to combat the disease from medical workers like 90-year-old Dr. Ma Yu, who has spent over 60 years helping countless patients to recover, and over one million dedicated volunteers across China who are promoting health information on Tuberculosis and providing help to patients.

Peng stressed that although many achievements have been made in the prevention and control of tuberculosis, the disease remains a global issue that seriously endangers public health, adding that the task of TB prevention and control is even more arduous due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Facing new challenges, we must have confidence, love, and perseverance," she noted, expressing hope that countries could share their experience in TB control and conduct fruitful cooperation.

"Let us join hands to actively promote the realization of the health goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as scheduled, and together build a global community of health for all," Peng said.

Link: https://youtu.be/Gdc6-DyBPj0

SOURCE CCTV+