CCTV+: The Opening Ceremony of Global Finals of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students Held in Nanping, Fujian

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of global finals of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students took place today (August 19) in Nanping, Fujian. The event is guided by the Ministry of Education and the Fujian Provincial Government, and organized by the Ministry of Education's Center for Language Education and Cooperation. It is co-hosted by the Fujian Provincial Department of Education, Fujian Media Group, Fujian Normal University, and the Fujian Tourism Development Group.

This year's competition features 147 contestants from 130 countries and regions. After the opening ceremony, the contestants immediately took part in the first round, a written test that assesses knowledge of various aspects of China, including its national conditions, geography, history, economy, and culture.

Yang Bingxuan, contestant from Thailand: "Thanks to Chinese, I've made friends from all over the world, and now we're gathered here in Fujian. People say Fujian is a blessed place, and being here, we've truly felt that blessing—enjoying great food, wonderful sights. I can't wait to share this happiness with my friends in Thailand."

Rod, contestant from Cuba: "Fujian has left a deep impression on me, one that I'll never forget. As a student from the Cuban Diplomatic Academy, it's important for me to learn about China and share this with my country. In the future, I hope to be a bridge between Cuba and China, spreading Chinese culture in Cuba."

The global finals of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students will span 21 days, featuring diverse and comprehensive challenges, including the Bridge Crossing, Advancement, and Grand Final rounds. The Grand Final will be held in early September in Pingtan, where the overall global champion, continental champions, and various other awards will be decided.

Yang Guohe, Vice Chairman of Fujian Media Group: "We have carefully planned this competition, guided by the concept of "One World". We've paved a path of "Blessings for All", with contestants traveling through seven cities in Beijing and Fujian. The rich cultural experiences and dynamic competition will open doors to the depths of Chinese culture, allowing everyone to truly feel the charm of China and witness its rapid development."

SOURCE CCTV+