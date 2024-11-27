CCTV+: Uniting Against the Fall Armyworm: Science, Collaboration, and the Global Fight for Food Security

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of climate change and invasive species threatening global food systems, the fall armyworm has emerged as a relentless adversary. This migratory pest, with its voracious appetite for staple crops like corn and sorghum, has disrupted agriculture across Africa, Asia, and the Americas since its global emergence in 2016. Recognized by the FAO as a "global migratory pest", it demands constant vigilance and international cooperation.

As a well-established mechanism for addressing global agricultural challenges, the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) partnered with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) to organize an international workshop in Huizhou, China, from November 11 to 15, 2024. Experts from Kenya, Ghana, and China gathered to exchange strategies for sustainable pest management. Organized by the Institute of Plant Protection, CAAS (IPPCAAS), the event showcased how science, innovation, and collaboration transcend borders to protect global food security.

China faced the first threat of fall armyworm was at the end of 2018 when the pest entered Yunnan Province. Swiftly responding, IPPCAAS implemented robust monitoring systems, including pheromone traps and insect radar stations, to curb its spread. These efforts evolved into the "Three Zones, Four Belts" strategy, segmenting the country into regions based on the pest's behavior and deploying green technologies like biopesticides and genetically modified Bt corn. This innovative framework has saved millions of hectares of farmland and billions of dollars annually.

China has also actively shared its expertise worldwide. The 2019 Kunming Consensus brought together 11 Asian nations to strengthen pest control efforts. IPPCAAS further contributed as a cornerstone of FAO's Global Action Plan, supporting pest management across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The Huizhou workshop exemplified this global collaboration, offering practical training, such as drone-based pest control, tailored to participants' regional needs.

All these endeavors in pest management has set China a global benchmark. IPPCAAS's emphasis on early warning systems, regional cooperation, and green technologies has been lauded by the FAO, culminating in the 2024 FAO Achievement Award, recognizing not only the success of its strategies but also their broader impact: protecting crops, livelihoods, and food security for millions. As workshop participants return home equipped with new tools and knowledge, the collective message is clear—no nation can tackle these threats alone. Through shared expertise and international solidarity, the global community is building a resilient future for agriculture and food security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569008/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569009/image_2.jpg