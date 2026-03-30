CD PROJEKT RED PARTNERS WITH ZERO LATENCY VR TO BRING THE WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 INTO IMMERSIVE VR

Night City is set to come alive in a new location-based VR experience built for freedom, intensity, and unique shared moments.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the world's largest true location-based free-roam VR network, has announced a new collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED to bring the award-winning universe of Cyberpunk 2077 into its warehouse-scale VR format.

You’ve played Night City. Now you live it. Zero Latency VR has teamed up with ‪Cyberpunk 2077‬ to put you inside a fully immersive VR experience — only available at our locations. Be a mercenary. Build your crew. Become a legend. Coming soon. Speed Speed Zero_Latency_VR_x_Cyberpunk_2077_Hero_Image

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure role-playing game set in Night City, a dark future megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. Players take on the role of a cyber-enhanced mercenary named V, who faces the most powerful forces in the city in a fight for glory and survival. Created by the studio behind The Witcher series of games, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a global audience since its launch in 2020, earning acclaim for its storytelling, gameplay, and the immersive nature of its open world.

This brand-new in-person experience, based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077, is built specifically for Zero Latency VR's untethered, free-roam technology. It will allow players to physically move together through a shared space, offering a new way to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077. This will be a self-contained experience capturing the atmosphere and style of Night City beyond its original screen-based format, as seen in the original video game.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most richly imagined worlds in modern entertainment," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "What makes this collaboration special is how naturally it aligns with what we do best. Zero Latency experiences are about freedom of movement and shared adrenaline, and Night City is a world that begs to be explored at a human scale. CD PROJEKT RED are experts in their craft, and we're looking forward to creating a new, unforgettable adventure."

Inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, but not a direct translation of the video game, the experience will be developed specifically for Zero Latency VR's global network of venues, leveraging large-scale arenas, wireless headsets, and full-body movement to deliver a social, fully immersive VR adventure unlike anything currently available.

Additional details about the experience will be announced at a later date. The Cyberpunk 2077 immersive VR experience is set to launch at Zero Latency VR locations worldwide.

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY VR:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

ABOUT CD PROJEKT RED:

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

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LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke Mitchell

PR & Communications Manager

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[email protected]

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