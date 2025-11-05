CD Valet's October CD Rate Analysis Reveals that Despite Recent Federal Reserve Action, Many CD Rates Remain Competitive

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best CD rates and terms nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today shared that over 3,600 of its tracked CD rates remain at or above the Federal Reserve's current upper limit of 4.00% APY.

"As expected after the recent Fed rate cuts, CD yields in general continue to ease. However, there are still strong opportunities out there for savers – thousands of CDs tracked by CD Valet offer rates equal or greater to a 4.00% yield," says Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications for CD Valet. "This demonstrates that many banks and credit unions are standing out by offering attractive rates to generate deposits, with some promotional CDs emerging with particularly competitive terms. Savers should take action today to lock in these competitive rates."

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report analyzes its digital marketplace which includes all CDs offered by financial institutions that publish their CD rates online. This analysis is based on CD Valet's comprehensive data which includes more than 38,500 retail CD rates, representing nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions. There were 4,104 CD APY decreases in October, with an average drop of 22 basis points. This compares to 603 CD APY increases reported during the month averaging 41 basis points.

CD Valet's October analysis also found that the CD yield curve may be showing signs of flattening. The average APY across 60-month CD products is now higher than the averages for 24-, 36-, and 48-month CD products. This might indicate that financial institutions are slightly shifting their deposit strategies, offering higher rates for longer-term CDs.

Other points of note from the October analysis include:

Institutions with $1B-$10B in assets had the highest average CD APY at 3%, while the $50B+ institutions had the lowest average APY at 2.1%.

Of the institutions that hiked CD rates, approximately 67% were credit unions while approximately 33% were banks.

The average credit union CD APY was approximately 17% higher than average bank CD APY.

"While the overall shift in the rate environment is downward, savers should take note of where opportunities can be found – for example, there are still significant rate differences between financial institutions and many institutions are starting to once again reward a longer-term commitment," said Roske. "Failure to shop around and compare rates from not only local institutions but banks and credit unions across the country could result in savers leaving notable money on the table. Those that leverage digital tools for easy analysis will be well positioned to find the best rates and put more money in their pockets."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with top CD rates from banks and credit unions nationwide and enables financial institutions to efficiently and cost-effectively attract retail deposits. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions, while consumers gain greater visibility and access to better rates. CD Valet offers over 38,500 CD rates, interest calculators and comparison tools for consumers and financial institutions can use its full suite of advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

