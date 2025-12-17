Where Are CD Rates Headed by the End of 2025? CD Valet's APY Checkpoint Reveals Both Short- and Long-Term Opportunities

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today shared its December APY Checkpoint, revealing that as of 12/15/2025, 12-month CD rates shifted the most among standard term offerings across all APY benchmarks when comparing December to November. Despite these changes, 12-month CDs remain an attractive option for shorter-term, higher-yield offerings, with the top 10% APY coming in at 3.90%.

"As projected, APYs have slightly decreased for standard term CDs in response to the FOMC's most recent rate cut," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "However, opportunities still abound; we currently track over 2,500 CD rates that are at or above 4.00%, and savers can now look to the long end of the yield curve to secure greater returns. It's been a while since the longer-term rates have been a real draw for savers."

CD Valet is the most robust source of real-time CD market data, offering a secure online insured-deposit marketplace that connects savers to financial institutions to compare and open FDIC- or NCUA-insured CDs with the best rates and terms nationwide. The APY Checkpoint is a real-time tool that helps consumers instantly see how their CD rate compares against the market, based on the over 40,000 rates in the marketplace from more than 5,000 banks and credit unions nationwide.

CD Valet's December APY Checkpoint revealed the following for standard term CDs:

APY Checkpoint Category 12-month CD 24-month CD 36-month CD 48-month CD 60-month CD Top 10% APY 3.90 % 3.65 % 3.60 % 3.60 % 3.65 % Top 25% APY 3.65 % 3.39 % 3.29 % 3.30 % 3.39 % Median APY 3.20 % 2.99 % 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.88 %

Source: CD Valet 12/15/2025

Roske continued, "Based on current APY benchmarks, 60-month CDs now offer APYs equal to or better than 24-, 36-, and 48-month CDs. Those wanting to lock in a strong rate now should secure a 12-month or shorter CD while those seeking the greatest long-run return available now should consider opening a 60-month CD."

CD Valet currently displays 4,482 CDs with a term length of 60-months, with APYs as high as 4.44%.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions nationwide. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore higher-yield CD options with reliable returns. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions while gaining access to full-suite advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

