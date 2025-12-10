What's Next for CD Rates? CD Valet Offers Analysis Following Latest Federal Reserve Action

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best CD rates and terms nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today shared that over the last 30 days, approximately 10% of the 40,000+ CDs that CD Valet tracks decreased by an average of 23 basis points. This downward trend was in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) .25% reduction in interest rates, announced earlier today.

However, strong opportunities for savers remain. CD Valet still tracks more than 2,500 rates over 4.00% APY, and longer-term CDs are showing increasing yields.

"Leading up to the Federal Reserve's third rate cut this year, CD rates continued to move downward as expected," says Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "However, for those willing to put in a little time to shop and compare, there are still chances to secure strong rates north of 4.00% APY. Savvy savers will also take notice that there are growing opportunities to be rewarded for longer-term offers."

For the last six months, CD Valet reports that the median yield for 60-month CDs has only decreased by six basis points, while other standard and shorter-term CDs' median yields have shifted downward by significantly larger margins. For instance, the 12-month CD's median yield decreased by 28 basis points, and the 36-month's median yield decreased by 20 basis points.

"Our data shows that as the yield curve for CDs continues to flatten, savers are able to lock in better yields for longer," said Roske. "As we look to the new year, understanding the real-time shifts and trends of the CD market can help savers make their money work harder while allowing banks and credit unions to strategically price their deposit offerings to create a competitive advantage and drive deposits."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with top CD rates from banks and credit unions nationwide and enables financial institutions to efficiently and cost-effectively attract retail deposits. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions, while consumers gain greater visibility and access to better rates. CD Valet offers over 40,000 CD rates, interest calculators and comparison tools for consumers and financial institutions can use its full suite of advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

