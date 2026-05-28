CD Valet Launches Enhanced Tools to its Digital CD Marketplace, Helping Consumers Make the Most of their Savings

SEATTLE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a CD marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today announced the addition of new and upgraded online tools designed to help consumers better analyze and compare CD offers and maximize earnings on their savings.

CD Valet's APY Checkpoint tool, which delivers real-time insights into how a consumer's CD rate compares to the broader market, has been significantly revamped. Now a dynamic visual feature, savers can enter their APY, term and deposit amount to see how their rate stacks up against more than 40,000 CD rates from 5,000+ banks and credit unions nationwide. The tool assigns the saver's current rate a score ranging from Excellent to Bad, revealing whether the rate is competitive based on current market conditions. APY Checkpoint also highlights other stronger CD offers, allowing users to explore higher-return options.

CD Valet also added a CD Yield Curve to its suite of online CD tools, an interactive feature that enables savers to easily discover which CD terms are offering the best returns. Users can instantly view how rates are trending across maturities, giving them real-time insights into whether short- or long-term CDs will offer higher returns.

CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map has also been upgraded, now offered as a standalone interactive experience. The map highlights the top CD rates available in each state across the country in real time, updated automatically through a seamless API connection to ensure accuracy and timeliness. By providing a simple, geographic view of the highest‑yielding options, the tool makes it easier than ever to compare offers and identify opportunities to maximize returns.

In addition, CD Valet has enhanced its Early Withdrawal Penalty Calculator, an easy-to-use tool that helps consumers estimate their total earnings at maturity and evaluate whether breaking an existing CD early – and reinvesting at a higher rate – could increase their net return. The refreshed calculator delivers clear, data‑driven guidance to support smarter financial decisions.

"Consumers deserve clarity and confidence when making decisions about their investments, which is why we're dedicated to providing intuitive tools backed by comprehensive, real-time and accurate data," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Communications at CD Valet. "Whether someone wants to benchmark their current rate, explore the best options in their state, understand the financial impact of switching CDs or instantly understand whether their rate is truly competitive, these upgraded features empower savers with the insights they need to make the most of their money."

These enhanced tools – backed by CD Valet's comprehensive CD data – make the company the most inclusive, data‑rich and user‑friendly one‑stop‑shop for CD insights and decision making.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet