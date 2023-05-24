CD2 Learning and Easygenerator Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance eLearning Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning (CD2), a leading provider of online learning solutions, and Easygenerator, a leading cloud-based authoring tool, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing eLearning solutions.

The partnership between CD2 and Easygenerator is a result of a shared vision to make eLearning more accessible, user-friendly and effective. By combining CD2's expertise in eLearning content creation and deployment with Easygenerator's powerful authoring tool, the partnership will provide a complete end-to-end solution for organizations of all sizes to create and deliver impactful eLearning content.

"We are thrilled to partner with Easygenerator to provide our clients with an even more comprehensive eLearning solution," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2. "By providing our clients access to a variety of authoring tools, we will be able to offer our clients an end-to-end solution that is user-friendly, cost-effective and flexible."

"Easygenerator is excited to be partnering with CD2 to deliver a seamless and efficient eLearning solution," said Faraz Ghasemi, head of partnerships at Easygenerator. "Our authoring tool combined with CD2's platform will allow organizations to create and deploy effective eLearning content with ease."

CD2 and Easygenerator are committed to continuously improving their eLearning solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. The partnership is the beginning of a joint effort to revolutionize eLearning content creation and delivery.

About CD2:

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce. Since 2008, CD2 Learning has worked with organizations of all sizes to support digital learning and development needs.

The company continually creates new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the learning and development professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows CD2 Learning's clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization.

Discover more at www.cd2learning.com .

About Easygenerator:

Easygenerator is a cloud-based authoring tool that enables organizations to create eLearning content quickly and easily. The tool provides users with a range of customizable templates and features that enable them to create and share engaging and interactive eLearning courses without any programming or design experience.

Learn more at https://www.easygenerator.com/en/

