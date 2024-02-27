CDA Insurance Solutions Joins Integrity to Bring Impactful and Holistic Offerings to Underserved Communities

"Clarissa and Eric are two amazing individuals who lead with the depth and compassion that characterize a true servant-leader's heart," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They set the standard for providing meaningful support and care in their local community, which is in full resonance with our mission at Integrity. Everything we do builds toward a larger goal to meet clients wherever they are and serve them effectively and compassionately. Integrity's unmatched support, deep expertise and cutting-edge technology will help the CDA Insurance Solutions team offer the communities they serve even better resources to protect their life, health and wealth. I couldn't be more excited for the future of CDA Insurance Solutions and we welcome them to our Integrity family!"

Aiding some of the country's most underserved communities, CDA Insurance Solutions has helped to connect thousands of Americans not only with the right health insurance solutions but also to social services and federal programs to improve their wellbeing. CDA Insurance Solutions uses its traditional and social media platforms to inspire consumer confidence in healthcare decisions and educate its audience about benefits that can improve their quality of life. They also host a successful podcast designed to support the growth of agents by connecting the audience with thriving leaders across the country, with the objective of helping to train new agents, to align their mindset and skillset, as well as inspire them to forge a path to success.

"CDA Insurance Solutions is a business focused on service," shared Clarissa Gonzalez, Managing Partner at CDA Insurance Solutions. "We provide far more than just healthcare solutions; we are committed to making a significant positive impact on the daily lives of those we serve. Integrity shares that commitment and supports agents and agencies with the industry's leading resources. This partnership provides our agents with the systems and technology we need to serve even more people in our community. Integrity's platform simplifies an agent's workflow, allowing them to do their job more efficiently. I've always believed that proper training is incredibly impactful and Integrity's resources help both new and seasoned team members quickly become experts in their field. As an Integrity partner, CDA Insurance Solutions can help more people in our community live longer, healthier and more powerful lives."

"Just like Integrity, we are passionate about being innovators in our space so we can reach consumers in the best way possible," explained Eric Fierro, Managing Partner at CDA Insurance Solutions. "Integrity is leading the industry by offering agents the most effective and innovative solutions to help them scale and manage their business. We can now offer powerful resources like MedicareCENTER and LeadCENTER that will accelerate an agent's progress and make their lives easier. We're also thrilled to come alongside some of the best minds in the space and share knowledge and expertise to support our collective success. Integrity is a powerful force for good in our industry with core values and an approach to technology that align perfectly with CDA Insurance Solutions. We're always trying to grow, expand our offerings and do more — by partnering with Integrity, we're ensuring that the best is yet to come."

Integrity offers agencies state-of-the-art technology that accentuates an agent's growth potential and streamlines their workflow. The Integrity Suite of Solutions includes transformative technology platforms such as MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER, which both combine comprehensive quoting and enrollment capabilities with Ask Integrity™, an AI-enabled digital assistant and relationship management technology, as well as LeadCENTER, which offers an on-demand environment for instantaneous, actionable leads. Integrity partners can also access strategic leadership guidance, proprietary data and analytics, as well as ongoing product innovation.

Integrity is helping Americans plan for the good days ahead by assembling a collective of industry leaders across the insurance and financial industries. By uniting these trailblazers through partnership, Integrity is facilitating expansive, holistic solutions that broaden financial and insurance offerings and better protect all consumers' life, health and wealth.

For more information about CDA Insurance Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/CDAInsuranceSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About CDA Insurance Solutions

CDA Insurance Solutions is a leading insurance agency headquartered in Roma, Texas, specializing in a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, Affordable Care Act plans, hospital indemnity and life insurance. With a widespread presence across southern Texas and beyond, the agency delivers exceptional services to diverse markets, with a particular focus on underserved communities. Through innovative technology, marketing strategies and a deep-rooted commitment to community outreach, CDA Insurance Solutions stands as a beacon of trust and reliability in the insurance landscape.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC