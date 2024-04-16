Strachan Health Insurance Partners Builds on Multi-Generational Legacy with Integrity Partnership

A third-generation, family-owned agency since 1948, Strachan Health Insurance Partners is recognized as an integral part of its community with an impressive legacy of service and engagement. The agency serves the Midwest region with a focus on Medicare and life insurance products. A former college athlete, Robert Strachan joined the agency in 2011 and has guided the company to significant growth through a greater focus on senior products. The Strachan team utilizes its deep-rooted industry experience and refreshingly local perspective to function as client advocates. Community members rely on Strachan Health Insurance Partners to offer personal, accessible service with thorough recommendations tailored to personal needs and circumstances.

"For decades, Strachan Health Insurance Partners has been a pillar of its community. Now, Rob can preserve and build on that hard-earned legacy and enable even more growth," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By partnering with Integrity, companies like Strachan Health can embrace innovative opportunities. Integrity's platform of technology and resources empowers leaders in insurance and financial services to focus on what matters most by building stronger relationships with agents, clients and communities. Our cutting-edge technology, including significant new developments using our proprietary AI offerings, is leading the industry and putting Integrity at the forefront of insurtech. We are always excited to welcome exemplary, collaborative leaders like Rob to the Integrity family and we look forward to achieving greater success together!"

"As an agency, we're extremely invested in doing what is right for our clients, as well as for our agents and employees. We were drawn to the way Integrity exudes this same high standard of conduct," explained Robert Strachan, President of Strachan Health Insurance Partners. "Given our history and heritage, we want to continuously serve and support the community that has given us so much. We are honored to receive referrals from local professional partners such as CPAs, financial advisors and HR departments. When a partner entrusts us to care for their clients, we want to ensure we are delivering the best possible outcome every time."

"Integrity's Suite of Solutions strengthens these trusted relationships and allows us to better serve these partners and their clients," continues Robert Strachan, President of Strachan Health Insurance Partners. "As a third-generation business owner in the insurance industry, I know that staying at the forefront of technology will help us continue to serve individuals and families for decades to come. I am looking forward to innovating alongside the many best-in-class agencies and brokers who have come together under the Integrity name. We'll continue to build Strachan Health Insurance Partners for future generations — and it's gratifying to know Integrity will be there alongside us."

Integrity's Suite of Solutions empowers agencies like Strachan Health Insurance Partners to accelerate their growth and success at an unprecedented pace. Agents can utilize MedicareCENTER to streamline their workflow with instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities that are paired with Ask Integrity™, a revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology. Additionally, Integrity enhances its partnerships by providing strategic leadership guidance, access to cutting-edge data, proprietary market insights and ongoing innovation.

All partners obtain further benefits through collaboration with Integrity's partner companies, many of which are among the country's leading insurance and financial service organizations. These esteemed peers are working together to expand life, health and wealth protection for all Americans by improving financial and insurance support processes. Integrity's revolutionary solutions are creating a more human and holistic insurance and financial services experience, making it easier for families to plan for the good days ahead.

For more insight into Strachan Health Insurance Partners' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Strachan.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Strachan Health Insurance Partners

Strachan Health Insurance Partners is a distinguished independent agency established in 2013 as the division of Strachan-Novak Insurance Services, a three-generation family business dating back to 1948. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Strachan Health Insurance Partners is a leading provider of Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans, as well as life insurance solutions. Known for its strong community presence and dedication to a consultative and client-first approach, Strachan Health Insurance Partners works to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions tailored to each client's needs. The agency serves thousands of clients annually and exemplifies the power of integrity, expertise and a personalized touch in the insurance industry. For more information, visit www.sn-insure.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC