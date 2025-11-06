CData Featured as a New MCP Launch Partner in Databricks Marketplace, Powering Enterprise AI Agents with Live Access to 350+ Business Systems

CData brings its Managed MCP Platform to the Databricks Marketplace and enables Agent Bricks to access live, contextual data from all enterprise systems

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software , the leading provider of enterprise data connectivity solutions, today announced a new partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to offer CData's Managed MCP Platform, Connect AI, on Databricks Marketplace. Connect AI enables Databricks Agent Bricks to directly connect to hundreds of enterprise data systems via the MCP protocol. This integration enables Databricks customers to build and deploy AI agents in minutes that can securely read, write, and act on data in Databricks combined with real-time data directly from 350+ enterprise systems including NetSuite, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow.

Connect AI's source-level semantic intelligence uniquely exposes the business knowledge encoded in every enterprise system and understands metadata and relationships across systems. Agent Bricks agents, built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform combined with Connect AI can better reason and more accurately act on the full picture of a customer's business context.

As organizations race to implement AI agents that can automate complex business processes, a critical challenge has emerged: connecting these agents to the diverse ecosystem of enterprise data sources with the reliability, security, and intelligence required for production deployment. CData's Connect AI platform addresses this challenge by providing the industry's only managed MCP platform.

"We're excited to partner with Databricks to eliminate the organizational context gaps that prevent enterprises from deploying truly intelligent agents at scale," said Amit Sharma, CEO and Founder at CData Software. "Our platform doesn't just connect to data sources—it teaches AI agents the schemas, relationships, and business logic native to each system, enabling sophisticated multi-source analysis and actions that were previously impossible. Enterprise AI agents become truly intelligent with the pivotal integration of CData Managed MCP Platform on the Databricks Marketplace. This gives Agent Bricks seamless access to data context outside the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

"The launch of CData's Managed MCP Platform on the Databricks Marketplace simplifies the path to production AI for the enterprise. It allows our Agent Bricks users to provision production-grade connectivity in minutes to hundreds of external data sources with a single click," added Ariel Amster, Director, Technology Partner Management. "This capability significantly accelerates their ability to build context-aware AI apps and agents that deliver real business impact."

Universal Connectivity Meets Enterprise Requirements

Connect AI differentiates itself through five critical capabilities that enterprise AI deployments demand:

Universal Connectivity: Production-grade connectors to 350+ enterprise systems with built-in reliability, governance, and compliance features that eliminate custom integration work

Production-grade connectors to 350+ enterprise systems with built-in reliability, governance, and compliance features that eliminate custom integration work Real-Time Data Access: Live connections ensure AI agents see current state rather than stale batch exports, enabling timely decisions and actions

Live connections ensure AI agents see current state rather than stale batch exports, enabling timely decisions and actions Semantic Intelligence: Deep understanding of connected systems' schemas, relationships, and business logic that enables AI agents to perform sophisticated cross-system analysis

Deep understanding of connected systems' schemas, relationships, and business logic that enables AI agents to perform sophisticated cross-system analysis Enterprise-Grade Security: Inherited user permissions, OAuth support, SSO integration, end-to-end encryption, and independent SOC2, GDPR, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification ensure trusted boundaries and complete audit trails

Inherited user permissions, OAuth support, SSO integration, end-to-end encryption, and independent SOC2, GDPR, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification ensure trusted boundaries and complete audit trails Deployment in Minutes: Deploy agent connectivity in minutes with point-and-click setup to your enterprise systems and configuration of one fully hosted MCP Server within Databricks.

The Connect AI platform is fully hosted and managed, allowing organizations to configure any data source in minutes and begin building agents immediately with a free tier available.

Availability

CData's Connect AI is immediately available in Databricks Marketplace. Organizations can get started free and configure data sources for Agent Bricks in minutes. Learn more at www.cdata.com/ai or visit the Databricks Marketplace.

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. With thousands of customers across 100+ countries, CData is redefining data-driven business through AI-ready connectivity. Learn more at www.cdata.com or reach a representative via email at [email protected] .

