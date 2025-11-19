CData Software Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Inclusion in Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500™

CData attributes its rapid growth to rising demand for seamless data connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and AI-driven environments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software today announced it ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

CData Co-founder and CEO Amit Sharma attributes the company's sustained growth and profitability to surging enterprise demand for real-time data connectivity and CData's expanding ecosystem of global technology partners, including Salesforce, Google, Palantir, and SAP. As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, analytics, and automation, CData's solutions deliver the unified, secure, and scalable data access required to fuel those initiatives.

"For the fourth consecutive year, Deloitte's recognition highlights not only our momentum but also the critical role CData plays in enabling AI-ready enterprises," said Sharma. "With the industry's rapid evolution toward intelligent, data-driven systems, our focus remains on empowering customers and partners to connect to the data that powers innovation, anywhere it lives."

2025 Milestones & Momentum

In 2025, CData delivered a series of standout milestones that underscore its leadership in data connectivity:

Expanded Partnership with Google Cloud: CData broadened its collaboration with Google Cloud, extending native connectivity across BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI to simplify real-time data access and analytics in Google Cloud environments.





CData broadened its collaboration with Google Cloud, extending native connectivity across BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI to simplify real-time data access and analytics in Google Cloud environments. Launch of CData Embedded Cloud: The company introduced a new cloud-based connectivity platform enabling software providers to embed CData connectors without managing infrastructure, accelerating development cycles and time-to-market.





The company introduced a new cloud-based connectivity platform enabling software providers to embed CData connectors without managing infrastructure, accelerating development cycles and time-to-market. Strengthened Partnership with Palantir Foundry: CData expanded its embedded integration capabilities within Palantir Foundry, enabling secure, governed access to hundreds of enterprise data sources directly through CData's connectors.





CData expanded its embedded integration capabilities within Palantir Foundry, enabling secure, governed access to hundreds of enterprise data sources directly through CData's connectors. Introduction of CData Connect AI: The company launched Connect AI, the industry's first managed Metadata, Connectivity & Processing (MCP) platform, empowering enterprises to connect AI applications to live, governed data across more than 300 enterprise systems.





The company launched Connect AI, the industry's first managed Metadata, Connectivity & Processing (MCP) platform, empowering enterprises to connect AI applications to live, governed data across more than 300 enterprise systems. Expanded Integration Accelerator Portfolio: CData launched a suite of no-code Integration Accelerators for Snowflake, Microsoft Fabric, and Databricks, dramatically simplifying real-time, multi-cloud data integration and speeding time-to-insight for analytics and AI initiatives.





CData launched a suite of no-code Integration Accelerators for and dramatically simplifying real-time, multi-cloud data integration and speeding time-to-insight for analytics and AI initiatives. Strengthened Partnership with SAP: CData announced expanded connectivity support for SAP Datasphere and SAP Business Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to unify SAP and non-SAP data for enhanced analytics.





CData announced expanded connectivity support for SAP Datasphere and SAP Business Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to unify SAP and non-SAP data for enhanced analytics. Collaboration with Microsoft to Power Enterprise AI Agents: CData introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity for Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Agent 365 through its Connect AI platform, enabling enterprises to build intelligent AI agents with real-time, semantic-rich access to 350+ data sources and enterprise-grade governance.





CData introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity for Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Agent 365 through its Connect AI platform, enabling enterprises to build intelligent AI agents with real-time, semantic-rich access to 350+ data sources and enterprise-grade governance. Inc. 5000 Recognition: CData was once again named to the Inc. 5000 list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for rapid growth and innovation.





CData was once again named to the Inc. 5000 list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for rapid growth and innovation. Named to Accel's 2025 US AI 100: CData was recognized by Accel as one of the top companies shaping the future of AI and cloud innovation, underscoring the rising importance of seamless, governed data access as enterprises deploy AI assistants and intelligent agents at scale.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com or reach a representative via email at [email protected] .

About Deloitte

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure

