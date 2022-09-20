CDC Awards ICF $12 Million Digital Modernization and Laboratory Informatics Contract

Company Will Update Health IT Systems to Support Laboratory Data Exchange and

Improve Response to Chemical and Biological Threats

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new $12 million task order to support and modernize public health laboratory informatics and data exchange services for its Laboratory Response Network (LRN). The contract has a term of five years, which includes a one-year base and four one-year options.

For nearly a decade, ICF's public health, technology and communications experts have supported LRN, a national network of laboratories that can quickly respond to new and emerging chemical and biological threats and other public health emergencies, via its Informatics and Data Exchange Services.

ICF will draw on this experience and expertise to continue to support the operation and modernization of the LRN data exchange, ensuring that these laboratories have access to secure, efficient methods for submitting critical laboratory results in timely manner.

"The ability to quickly exchange test results is critical to ensuring rapid response by public health officials," said Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector. "We have the experience and capabilities to help LRN ramp efforts up quickly in the face of crises to help mitigate the spread of disease and other public health emergencies."

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help public health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations. ICF is also a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions, which enables the company to provide customers with flexible applications and tools in a cost-effective environment.

