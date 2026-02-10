ICF Appoints New Energy & Infrastructure Leader

Leadership Transition Supports Rapid Business Growth Amid Rising Energy Demand

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, today announced senior vice president Kyle Wiggins as the new leader of ICF's energy, environment and infrastructure (EEI) client market. Wiggins succeeds Anne Choate, who became president of ICF earlier this year.

Prior to this role, Wiggins led ICF's utility program and services division within EEI for six years. During this time, the division experienced record growth and strengthened its position as one of the leading providers of demand management, electrification and energy efficiency programs for utilities across North America. In his new role, Wiggins will lead a multidisciplinary team serving commercial, federal, state and local clients across ICF's utility, energy, environment and infrastructure, and disaster management portfolios.

"Growing energy demand continues to shape the pace and scale of our energy, environment and infrastructure business," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "With more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector and deep operational expertise, Kyle has played a key role in our growth in this market. His ability to unite teams, deeply understand our clients' needs and deliver consistent results will be critical as we continue to grow in a strong market environment."

"Demand for our energy and infrastructure expertise across various client segments has never been greater," said Wiggins. "ICF is uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate this rapid transition, and I'm looking forward to working with our expert teams to drive even more value to our clients at such a pivotal moment."

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF