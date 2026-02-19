Southern California Edison Awards ICF Energy Efficiency Contract Amendment

Expanded Work Will Help Customers Cut Energy Use and Costs

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract amendment by Southern California Edison (SCE) to significantly expand its role as implementer of the utility's Agricultural Energy Efficiency Program (AgEE Program), more than tripling the company's involvement and impact in the region's agricultural sector.

ICF will expand energy efficiency support for SCE agricultural customers, helping farms, dairies, greenhouses, horticulture facilities and more lower energy costs and improve operational efficiencies. Through a mix of rebates and advanced analytical tools, customers will be able to easily replace outdated equipment, target sources of high-energy usage, and adopt advanced technologies that improve energy efficiency.

ICF will leverage ICF Sightline®, one of the industry's most trusted customer program analytics platforms used by utilities and organizations, to process the rebates and identify and engage customers and stakeholders who can benefit most.

"ICF has partnered closely with SCE and key stakeholders to enhance the AgEE Program, expanding its reach and deepening trust with agricultural customers," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "As these customers continue to navigate complex challenges such as evolving regulations, labor shortages and rising operational costs, the AgEE Program is designed to increase productivity, reduce expenses and strengthen business performance."

ICF has delivered hundreds of energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs for the top North American utilities, helping them design and implement cost-effective programs that deliver maximum energy savings. The company's energy, technology and marketing experts collaborate with clients to increase program participation and make a lasting community impact through advanced customer insights and targeting, robust analytics and award-winning customer engagement.

