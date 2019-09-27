CDC Director Robert R. Redfield to stress importance of immunization at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, Oct. 16

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert R. Redfield, MD, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will make remarks at an October 16 National Press Club Headliners Luncheon about the importance of immunization as the winter flu season is set to begin.

In his first appearance at the National Press Club, Dr. Redfield will characterize immunization as the most powerful tool in public health to combat disease. With an extensive background in clinical research and infectious diseases, especially HIV, he will also stress the urgency of winning the hearts and minds of Americans who may be hesitant to vaccinate their children, or who face obstacles to accessing vaccines.

