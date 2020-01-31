CDG Celebrates 50 Years Of Providing BSS/OSS Solutions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), is pleased to celebrate 50 years of providing superior billing and operational support solutions.

CDG traces its origins to 1970, when BankIllinois established a department to process subscriber bills for small, independent telephone companies, as well as data for the bank. The department became a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank in 1985. The subsidiary's telephone, carrier access billing, and service bureau divisions were later acquired by Hargray Communications Group in 1990 and renamed Communications Data Group. CDG's current owners, Bob LaBonte and Bill Oglesby, who formerly served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Hargray companies, purchased CDG in 2007.

As CDG's CEO, Bob LaBonte, noted, "Two of the biggest factors that drew my partner and me to purchase CDG more than 12 years ago are still true today: One, the innovation that drives CDG products, and, two, the experience of the CDG staff. While CDG started as this little department within BankIllinois to process billing for rural telephone companies, in the early 1980s it was at the forefront of the new CABS market and produced the first CABS invoice received by AT&T on behalf of Alltel in 1984. Today, we are working with leaders in the industry to help develop billing standards for emerging next-gen services, including Ethernet, dark fiber, and other circuit based services. Our BDS-I solution, as a result, can already produce standardized, mechanized billing for these services that can be processed and verified. CDG's innovative spirit is also an integral part of our consumer billing and management solution, MBS, and Mediation system, both of which have evolved dramatically over the years to stay abreast and ahead of industry changes. For MBS, that drive has produced enhancements in our Task Management, E-Care, and CRM / Prospects modules and expanded our API integrations with third-party mapping, financial, and CRM applications. For Mediation, we have developed tools for better record tracking and fraud detection to provide clients the analytical tools they need to manage today's data streams. Industry awareness like that is due in large part to the experience of our employees, which have an average of more than 19 years of service with CDG. CDG's product innovation and personnel experience have been and continue to be direct contributors to CDG's success and longevity."

About CDG: CDG offers scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Related Links

http://www.cdg.ws

