CDMV Launches Award-Winning B2B Ecommerce Site with Verndale Canada

Veterinary Supply Distributor Launches Customized Site Leveraging Composable Tech, Achieving Significant Sales Growth, Enhanced Security, & Streamlined Operations

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience agency, announces the successful launch of CDMV's ecommerce platform. This launch marks a significant milestone in digital commerce within Canada's animal well-being and veterinary supply industry.

CDMV , a pan-Canadian distributor, partnered with Verndale to modernize its digital platform. The aim was to deliver exceptional user experience and operational excellence. Through a collaborative effort with the creative agency Royal Gramma, Verndale developed a highly adaptable platform that aligns with business-to-consumer (B2C) strategies and meets the unique needs of their business-to-business (B2B) veterinary clients.

The new platform offers a customized self-service shopping experience, robust product management capabilities, and enhanced security measures. It provides CDMV's clients easy access to a wide range of products, including medicine, food, and supplies, while supporting regulatory compliance and internal efficiency.

"Collaborating with the Vernadale Canada team on developing our B2B transactional platform for veterinarians has been highly beneficial," shared Alexandre Derégel, IT Director at CDMV. "They proposed a microservice-connected architecture that met the needs of our business applications, allowing seamless integration through APIs. This initial architectural work provided a clear framework for building our solution."

CDMV's online transitional platform was recognized in Quebec, Canada, for the silver distinction in the Innovation category at the OCTAS 2024 competition . This prestigious award underscores CDMV's commitment to innovation and operational excellence in animal well-being.

"We're elated to see the positive impact of our collaboration with CDMV and Royal Gramma," said Nils Cayrol, Managing Director of Verndale Canada. "The team's dedication to delivering a B2B experience aligned with B2C standards is the definition of driving innovation in wholesale distribution. We're honored to have played a part in their success and look forward to continuing our partnership."

CDMV's digital transformation prioritizes scalability and composability. It's built on Umbraco's content management system (CMS) and Orckestra Commerce , allowing the company to adapt to market changes and integrate new technologies.

"Verndale's resources supported the development, bringing the architectural vision to fruition in terms of development and delivery. The consistency of the development and architecture team from start to finish ensured optimal collaboration and comprehension of our organizational context and vision. Their deep understanding of our expectations made them feel like permanent team members," comments Alexandre.

Since September 2023, article views have risen by 32%, enhancing product discoverability and client engagement. Platform session sales have also increased by 14%, and sales and revenue have increased by 10% overall and 9% in order value compared to the previous year.

For more information about CDMV's new platform and partnership with Verndale, read the case study CDMV Unleashes B2B Success with a B2C Approach .

