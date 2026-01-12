CDP grants Grupo Rotoplas its highest Climate Action Rating

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), leader in water management solutions in the Americas, announces that it has received an "A" rating, the highest possible score, in CDP's 2025 Climate Change Questionnaire.

This distinction places the Company on CDP's "A-List", a group that includes only 4% of the companies assessed globally and just two companies in Mexico this year.

This milestone highlights Rotoplas' leadership in climate action and reaffirms the strength of its Sustainability Strategy. In addition, the Company obtained an "A-" rating in the Water Security Questionnaire, representing its highest scores to date.

CDP is the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, with a record participation of more than 22,100 companies globally in the 2025 cycle.

https://cdp.net/es/data/scores

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

