CDP recognition of Sopra Steria's climate performance for the 7th successive year

07 Feb, 2024, 06:33 ET

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been recognised for the seventh year in a row as a global leader in corporate climate action by its inclusion in the CDP Climate 'A' List.

Inclusion in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate 'A' List rewards Sopra Steria for making climate action 'business as usual' in its operations, supply chain and services to clients. Climate action is a core part of the company's Sustainability and wider Corporate Responsibility programmes.

Commenting on Sopra Steria Group's recognition by CDP, Cyril Malargé, CEO of the Sopra Steria Group, said, "I am delighted that the actions of our 55,000 people have kept Sopra Steria in the CDP's 'A' list for the seventh successive year, a clear demonstration of our leadership in corporate climate action and sustainability. We will continue, with commitment and innovation, and in concert with our partners, to support our clients in the transition to a Net-Zero economy."

Sopra Steria's key objectives in Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability are:

  • Net Zero 2040: progress the implementation of the SBTi-validated 'Net Zero' Targets across the value chain. This overarching programme includes initiatives such as reducing resource consumption and GHG emissions in our operations, engaging the supply chain in climate action and supporting clients with digital solutions that enable climate efficiency, mitigation and adaptation.
  • Client Services: support our clients in their transition to a low-carbon economy by applying eco-design principles to our solutions, implementing environmentally friendly approaches to the services we provide and harnessing the value of powerful technologies to benefit the environment.
  • Direct Operations: continue to reduce GHG emissions by reducing our energy consumption, using renewable energy, choosing energy-efficient offices and data centres and streamlining business travel, employee commuting and homeworking.
  • Supply Chain: engage suppliers in measuring emissions, setting reduction targets and validating their climate actions.
  • Climate Ambassador: pro-actively engage policy makers such as governments, the UN Global Compact, EU focus groups such as the European Green Digital Coalition, Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), CDP, academia and niche players in the climate agenda.
  • Transparency: have Sopra Steria's key indicators independently audited and reported publicly in its annual report.

