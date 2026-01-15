/C O R R E C T I O N -- Brayton Purcell LLP/

In the news release, CDPH Dashboard Confirms Silicosis Epidemic in California Fabrication Shops: Data Shows Artificial Stone Cannot Be Safely Fabricated by Human Beings, issued 15-Jan-2026 by Brayton Purcell LLP over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

CDPH Dashboard Confirms Silicosis Epidemic in California Fabrication Shops: Data Shows Artificial Stone Cannot Be Safely Fabricated by Human Beings

New CDPH data reveals that 54% of artificial stone fabrication shops have confirmed silicosis cases, underscoring the urgent need to eliminate materials containing more than 1% crystalline silica.

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP announces that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has unveiled a new dashboard exposing the alarming scope of accelerated silicosis among workers in the artificial stone countertop fabrication industry. According to CDPH data, 688 fabrication shops—54% of the 1,276 confirmed shops—have reported silicosis cases, confirming a public health crisis that cannot be attributed to "few bad actors who don't follow OSHA".

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Countertop Fabrication Operations in California Dashboard. The updated dashboard can be viewed at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CCDPHP/DEODC/OHB/Pages/fabops.aspx (PRNewsfoto/Brayton Purcell LLP)

Silicosis is a fatal and incurable lung disease caused by inhaling respirable crystalline silica dust. Workers fabricating artificial stone countertops face extreme risk because crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as engineered, artificial or manufactured stone—contains at least 90% nano-sized crystalline silica particles, along with highly toxic metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). When cut, ground, or polished, this material releases lethal toxins that penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irreversible damage.

The CDPH data completely disproves the spin from the foreign artificial stone slab manufacturers and their distributors that this epidemic stems from a few "irresponsible" employers. With more than half of all fabrication shops confirmed to have workers with silicosis, the CDPH data is in accord with extensive medical and scientific evidence that demonstrates that crystalline silica artificial stone cannot be safely fabricated by humans under any circumstances. Over 100 peer reviewed studies confirm that even with advanced engineering controls, the unique properties of crystalline silica artificial stone make safe fabrication impossible. Leading occupational health experts, including more than 600 physicians from the Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA), have petitioned for a ban on artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica.

"Artificial stone silicosis is entirely preventable, yet it is killing workers," said James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "The CDPH data and peer reviewed scientific research prove that no amount of protective equipment, ventilation or other OSHA recommended safety protocols can make this material safe to fabricate. The only solution is to ban crystalline silica artificial stone to protect countertop fabricators' lives. The safe alternative already exists. Recycled glass slabs made with non-toxic amorphous silica are already made and sold by these same manufacturers and distributors in Australia. Everyone in Australia still has their jobs, consumers still have their countertops, the only difference is Australian fabrication workers are not needlessly getting fatal silicosis like California and other U.S. fabrication workers."

Key Facts

Crystalline silica artificial stone contains at least 90% nano-sized crystalline silica and additional toxins from metals and resins.

CDPH reports that 54% of California fabrication shops have confirmed silicosis cases.

Silicosis is incurable and fatal, and exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) also increases the risk of lung cancer and autoimmune disorders.

If you or someone you know has worked in the countertop fabrication industry and developed silicosis or related health conditions, contact Brayton Purcell LLP today. Our accomplished legal team can help you understand your rights and pursue compensation for your injuries. Call (800) 598-0314 or visit https://www.braytonlaw.com/contact for a free consultation.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with decades of experience representing individuals affected by occupational diseases, including silicosis. Our team is dedicated to providing knowledgeable and professional legal representation to those harmed by toxic exposures.



Media Contact:

Nolan Lowry

[email protected]

415-399-3107

Correction: We have updated the media contact phone number.

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP