CD&R Appoints Andy Callahan, Former CEO of Hostess Brands, as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced the appointment of Andy Callahan as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. Mr. Callahan brings 29 years of executive leadership experience serving in key consumer packaged goods industry roles at Hostess Brands, Tyson Foods, The Hillshire Brands Company, Sara Lee Corporation and Kraft Foods. Mr. Callahan joins an established team of business leaders who bring senior-level operational experience to the CD&R funds' investment activities.

Mr. Callahan served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Hostess Brands from 2018 to 2023. While at Hostess Brands, a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands with over 3,000 employees and annual sales of $1.4 billion, Mr. Callahan led a number of transformational initiatives that accelerated growth and profitability, fortified the investment base, created industry leading TSR growth and culminated in the company's acquisition in 2023 by J.M. Smucker in a transaction valued at $5.6 billion.

"Andy is a veteran executive with an excellent track record and reputation over nearly 30 years in consumer packaged goods businesses," said J.L. Zrebiec, CD&R Partner. "We welcome his strategic leadership, brand and innovation expertise and execution mindset, all of which we believe will bring significant added value to our growing portfolio of leading consumer businesses and management teams."

Mr. Callahan formerly was in two President-level roles from 2014 to 2017 at Tyson Foods, where he led its multibillion-dollar retail foodservice and international divisions and oversaw the integration of Hillshire Brands into Tyson Foods. He also served as President of Retail at Hillshire Brands during which time the company completed an initial public offering and then was subsequently acquired by Tyson Foods for $8.4 billion. Mr. Callahan began his corporate career at Kraft Foods, spending 13 years in roles of increasing responsibility in marketing, sales and general management. He joined Sara Lee in 2008 serving multiple President roles prior to the Hillshire Brands IPO.

"I have been privileged and fortunate to work with tremendous people and leadership teams across a range of successful consumer products companies, and I am eager to apply my learnings from those experiences at CD&R, a firm with a strong track record of adding operating value and insight to private equity investing," said Mr. Callahan.

Mr. Callahan spent seven years in the U.S. Navy as a flight officer after earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He holds an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

