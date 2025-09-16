CDW & AMD Collaborate to Enable Mission to Maximize AWS Cloud Efficiency

Mission empowers enterprises to optimize cloud spending, streamline migrations, and achieve sustainability goals with AMD EPYC CPU-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances.

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission , a CDW company and U.S.-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, today announced its strategic collaboration with AMD , a global leader in high-performance computing. The collaboration is an extension of CDW's long-standing partnership with AMD and will help enterprises maximize the value of their AWS investments with AMD EPYC™ CPU-powered Amazon EC2 instances.

"Organizations are under growing pressure to do more with less while advancing innovation and sustainability," said Ted Stuart , President and COO at Mission. "Our new collaboration with AMD is a natural extension of CDW's existing partnership with AMD across its business and is a great fit for customers. Together, we're empowering AWS customers to reduce costs, improve performance, and minimize their environmental impact without compromising agility. Our joint work will help businesses further optimize their AWS environments so they can focus on driving transformative outcomes."

"AMD EPYC processor-powered instances on AWS continue to grow in popularity with their price-performance, scalability, and efficiency leadership for the most demanding cloud-based workloads," said Brian Holley, corporate vice president, AWS business, AMD. "We are excited to collaborate with Mission to enable more customers to achieve the most from their AWS deployments, delivering impressive performance and maximizing the value of their cloud investment."

With cloud budgets under tighter scrutiny and sustainability growing in increasing importance for organizations, AMD EPYC CPU-powered Amazon EC2 instances offer exceptional price-performance and energy efficiency without requiring application changes. Through broad global availability and energy-saving technology, Mission's work with AMD enables customers to optimize workflows, reduce spending, and mitigate their carbon footprints across their AWS environments.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced cost efficiency – 10% to 15% lower costs (up to 45% in some regions) than comparable alternatives





(up to 45% in some regions) than comparable alternatives Broad global availability – 100+ AMD EPYC CPU-powered Amazon EC2 instances across 25 AWS regions





Seamless compatibility – x86 architecture enables fast, low-friction migrations





Sustainability gains – AMD processors use 29% less power than comparable alternatives

For additional information about CDW or the company's broad-based partnership with AMD, please visit www.cdw.com/content/cdw/en/brand/amd-data-center.html .

To learn more about how Mission helps companies maximize their AWS investment, visit: https://www.missioncloud.com .

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software. We help manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of cloud experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to closing the cloud skills gap. For more information, visit: www.missioncloud.com .

