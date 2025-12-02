Mission and CDW Named 2025 Global AWS Partner Award Finalists

Mission recognized as GenAI Global Consulting Partner of the Year finalist; CDW recognized as Marketplace Partner of the Year finalist and Nonprofit Consulting Partner of the Year finalist.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission, a CDW company and U.S.-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, and CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, are excited to announce they are finalists for multiple categories of the 2025 Global AWS Partner Awards. This award recognizes leaders around the globe who are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS cloud.

Mission has been named a finalist for the GenAI Global Consulting Partner of the Year category. This category recognizes top global consulting partners with the Generative AI Competency that have deep expertise working with businesses to help them adopt and strategize generative AI, build and test generative AI applications, train and customize foundation models, operate, support, and maintain generative AI applications and models, protect generative AI workloads, and define responsible AI principles and frameworks.

CDW has been named a finalist for both the AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year and Nonprofit Organization Consulting Partner of the Year awards. AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year recognizes top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions, highlighting CDW's success in delivering transformative solutions through the Marketplace. AWS Nonprofit Organization Consulting Partner of the Year recognizes top AWS Partners that have delivered innovative, mission-driven cloud solutions for nonprofit organizations.

Mission is CDW's dedicated AWS practice and a born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider that combines deep AWS expertise with CDW's enterprise scale to deliver secure, innovative cloud and AI solutions. The company has launched over 250 AI projects and recently achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, positioning Mission at the forefront of autonomous AI innovation. This marks Mission's second consecutive year as a GenAI Global Consulting Partner of the Year finalist, reinforcing the company's leadership in helping organizations adopt and scale generative AI. Mission offers end-to-end cloud services, cutting-edge AI solutions, and purpose-built software designed to accelerate AI adoption, modernize cloud environments, and drive measurable business outcomes. Through the strategic combination of CDW's marketplace capabilities and Mission's specialized AWS expertise, customers gain access to unmatched resources for transformative growth on AWS.

"Being named an AWS GenAI Global Consulting Partner of the Year finalist for the second consecutive year validates the work our team is doing at the cutting edge of AI innovation," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission, a CDW Company. "As a launch partner for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the Agentic AI Specialization, we're helping define what's possible with autonomous AI systems. Our team has launched over 250 AI projects, and what we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how enterprises leverage AI to transform operations. What makes this even more powerful is combining Mission's AWS expertise with CDW's AWS Marketplace strength—it accelerates how customers can innovate on AWS. We're proud to help organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy AI agents that deliver real business value, and this recognition reflects our commitment to responsible innovation that drives measurable outcomes."

"Being named a finalist of the AWS Partner of the Year awards in the Marketplace and Nonprofit Organization Consulting categories reflects CDW's commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions that create real impact for our customers," said Bob Kirby, SVP, Digital Velocity at CDW. "Our success in AWS Marketplace demonstrates how we're making it easier for organizations to access and deploy transformative technologies at scale. Through Mission, our dedicated AWS practice, we combine marketplace efficiency with deep technical expertise across areas such as Agentic AI. This partnership allows us to serve customers across education, healthcare, nonprofit, and enterprise sectors with solutions that are both cutting-edge and practical. Whether it's helping nonprofits maximize their mission impact or enabling enterprises to scale AI adoption, we're focused on outcomes that matter—and these finalist positions validate that our approach is working."

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software. We help manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of cloud experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, such as agentic AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to closing the cloud skills gap. For more information, visit: www.missioncloud.com .

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For additional information, please visit www.CDW.com .

