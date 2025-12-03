Mission & CDW Announce Multi-Product Solutions in AWS Marketplace as Launch Partners

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission, a CDW company and U.S.-based AWS Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, and CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, announced today the availability of 6 integrated multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace.

As a launch partner for this new AWS Marketplace capability, Mission and CDW enable customers to streamline procurement of comprehensive cloud security, governance, and operations solutions through a unified approach that combines Mission's AWS Premier Tier Partner expertise with CDW's enterprise technology leadership.

Solutions Now Available

Mission and CDW are launching six multi-product solutions that combine best-in-class technologies with expert managed services:

Cloud Gateway, Cloud Operate & Cloud Secure with CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

This comprehensive solution integrates foundational cloud governance with 24/7 managed security. It combines Mission Cloud Gateway for Cloud Management Platform tooling via Mission Control, Mission Cloud Operate for best-in-class monitoring and observability with New Relic, expert FinOps powered by Vega Cloud SaaS platform, CrowdStrike Falcon for security, and Mission Cloud Secure for 24/7 compliance management. Organizations gain complete visibility, expert management across three platforms, and unified governance for their AWS environment.

Cloud Gateway & Cloud Operate

This solution unifies cloud governance and operations by combining Mission Cloud Gateway service for Cloud Management Platform tooling via Mission Control with Mission Cloud Operate for best-in-class monitoring and observability using New Relic. Expert 24/7/365 operational support includes proactive monitoring, incident correlation, and Mission Control as the unified homebase. Organizations achieve operational excellence while maintaining governance and cost optimization across their AWS environment.

Cloud Operate & Cloud Secure with CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

This solution unifies security and operations by combining Mission Cloud Operate for best-in-class monitoring and observability with New Relic, CrowdStrike Falcon for advanced threat detection, and Mission Cloud Secure for comprehensive compliance management. Organizations gain 24/7/365 proactive monitoring, expert remediation, and unified governance across their AWS environment.

Cloud Secure with CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

Mission Cloud Secure integrates CrowdStrike's market-leading endpoint protection with Mission's security expertise to deliver continuous compliance auditing against frameworks like PCI, HIPAA, and SOC 2. Expert Security Operations Center support provides real-time threat detection, incident response, and simplified audit processes.

Cloud Gateway & Cloud Secure with CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

This foundational solution combines Mission Cloud Gateway for Cloud Management Platform tooling with Mission Cloud Secure's 24/7 managed security powered by CrowdStrike Falcon. Organizations gain expert FinOps reporting, reservation management, and comprehensive security governance within a single unified offering.

CDW Composable Solutions - Nutanix & CrowdStrike

This integrated solution brings together Nutanix Cloud Clusters for agile, cloud-native infrastructure across on-premises and public clouds with CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Workload Protection for industry-leading real-time security and threat detection. CDW Amplified™ Infrastructure services accelerate deployment, optimize performance, and provide expert support throughout the cloud journey. Organizations can innovate rapidly, protect workloads proactively, and streamline IT operations with unmatched flexibility, security, and operational efficiency.

Industry Transformation

"Mission launched its managed cloud services on AWS more than a decade ago, and we continue that innovation as a launch partner for multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace," said Ted Stuart, President & COO at Mission. "Our customers want multi-product solutions that deliver specific outcomes like HITUST, HIPAA, etc., and they want fixed-fee Professional and Managed services to implement and manage these solutions. Customers want turkey solutions that solve complex problems. We are excited to be at the forefront of this next evolution of multi-product solutions and services."

"CDW's partnership with AWS and our acquisition of Mission reflect our commitment to delivering comprehensive cloud solutions that address the complete spectrum of enterprise needs," said Bob Kirby, SVP, Digital Velocity at CDW. "As a launch partner for multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace, we're combining CDW's extensive technology portfolio and trusted advisor relationships with Mission's deep AWS specialization. This enables our customers to confidently transform their businesses on AWS with simplified procurement, integrated solutions, and the support of both organizations working in concert."

With multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline procurement through a single AWS Marketplace Seller who serves as their dedicated point of contact. To complete a purchase with their AWS account, customers simply provide one approval that covers the total cost and all the products and services in the solution. Customers maintain the flexibility to negotiate custom pricing and terms with private offers for each product and service.

To learn more about Mission and CDW's multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit Mission's AWS Marketplace page and CDW's AWS Marketplace page.

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software. We help manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of cloud experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, such as agentic AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to closing the cloud skills gap. For more information, visit: www.missioncloud.com .

Media Contact

Olivia Martinez

Director of Partner Marketing & Communications

Mission, a CDW Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission