CEBA Analysis Shows Corporate Clean Energy Breaks 130 GW

2025 Marks Another Record Year for US Corporate Clean Energy Procurement

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. corporate clean energy procurement hit a new high in 2025, breaking 130 GW of capacity since 2014 and adding 27.3 GW in 2025, according to new analysis from CEBA's Deal Tracker. This is a 12% increase year over year, with solar once again accounting for the majority of new contracted capacity.

"Corporate clean energy procurement had another banner year in 2025. Our members remain committed to investing in and building out the U.S. energy grid to drive economic prosperity," said CEBA CEO Rich Powell. "Despite unprecedented market dynamics and uncertainty, clean energy continues to prove its value in powering the American economy and competitiveness."

The CEBA analysis comes amid growing discussion of energy affordability and emphasizes the role of voluntary corporate clean energy procurement in bringing low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free energy to the grid. Through 2025, corporate-backed generation accounted for at least 4% of total U.S. generation — greater than 45 of the 50 U.S. states — illustrating how CEBA members' investments are bringing additional infrastructure and generation online to support economic growth.

In particular, 2025 saw a notable rise in corporate procurement of clean firm technologies such as nuclear, geothermal, hydro, fusion, and natural gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS). In fact, nuclear power became the second-largest generation technology procured. Additionally, the first corporate procurement of power from a natural gas with CCS project was announced, and the largest corporate PPA for fusion was announced in 2025 (200 MW).

"We've seen historic announcements in nuclear, fusion, and natural gas with CCS. Corporations are investing in bringing advanced clean firm technologies onto the grid at scale," said Powell.

2025 also saw shifting dynamics in the corporate procurement market. While total procured capacity grew, the number of market participants declined 40% from 2024, and new market entrants were the fewest since 2016, suggesting a consolidation in the market among well-resourced and sophisticated buyers in a landscape of constrained supply.

CEBA's core work of educating and engaging organizations to build their capacity to procure carbon emissions-free energy remains as important as ever. We also remain committed to developing and advancing policies and market structures that reduce costs and barriers to clean energy procurement.

Organized regional power markets also remain a central feature of enabling corporate clean energy procurement. The vast majority — 85% — of deals announced in 2025 were in organized markets, with ERCOT nearly doubling its total from 2024.

CEBA's Deal Tracker is an industry-leading resource on corporate clean energy procurement, providing trends and insights to members, media, and policymakers. Drawing from the Deal Tracker, CEBA's State of the Market will be released in May 2026.

The Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) is a business association that activates energy buyers and their partners to drive low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free global electricity systems. CEBA represents more than 375 members with $38 trillion in market value, including energy customers of all sizes, suppliers, and service providers. Learn more at ceba.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Susan Buehler, [email protected]

SOURCE Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)