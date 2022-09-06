Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Expands Partnership with ParkMobile to Offer Parking Reservations at Three Local Venues

Users are now able to reserve parking in advance of events at Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Paramount Theatre, and Theatre Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., has expanded its partnership with Park Cedar Rapids to offer parking reservations at Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Paramount Theatre, and Theatre Cedar Rapids. Now, parking can be reserved prior to an event at 675 off-street spaces. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation site for the venues, Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Paramount Theatre, and Theatre Cedar Rapids.

Now, parking can be reserved prior to an event at 675 off-street spaces. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation site for the venues, Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Paramount Theatre, and Theatre Cedar Rapids.

"Since partnering with ParkMobile earlier this year for on-demand parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids, the parking experience in town has been seamless. Due to that success, we've expanded our partnership to offer parking reservations in the city's top venues," said Park Cedar Rapids General Manager Ryan Baack.

ParkMobile has had rapid expansion throughout Iowa with close to 140,000 registered users in the state and locations in Ames, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City. ParkMobile has over 39 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to venue's reservation site to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"It's always exciting when an already existing partner expands their offerings to include more ParkMobile capabilities," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for ParkMobile. "Cedar Rapids has been going well since launching in the spring, so we're pleased to offer parking reservations with them now too."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Park Cedar Rapids: Park Cedar Rapids is an organization committed to providing a positive parking experience for patrons of downtown Cedar Rapids. Let Park Cedar Rapids help you plan your next trip downtown by visiting www.parkcedarrapids.com.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]o

Park Cedar Rapids Contact: Ryan Baack, General Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile