CEI Accelerates Transformation with Key Executive Appointments and New URL

Reflects company's AI‑first identity as Prathap Rao joins as Chief Sales Officer and Ken Kundis as Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEI, a global technology services company and AI systems integrator, today announced a major milestone in its transformation with the launch of its new website, cei.ai, alongside the appointments of Prathap Rao as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Ken Kundis as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

The move from ceiamerica.com to cei.ai marks a defining moment in CEI's evolution—from traditional IT services to a company focused on helping enterprises design, build, and scale production grade AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. The new domain reflects CEI's sharpened mission: making AI real for the enterprise.

"These announcements are not isolated changes—they are signals of where CEI is going," said D. Raja, CEO and co-founder of CEI. "CEI.ai represents our commitment to AI-first thinking, while Prathap and Ken bring the leadership needed to align strategy, solutions, and go‑to-market execution around real enterprise impact."

Strengthening Leadership for an AI‑First Growth Strategy

As part of this transformation, CEI announced two senior leadership appointments that reinforce its focus on outcome‑driven AI adoption.

Prathap Rao, Chief Sales Officer, joins CEI from Fractal, where he held a senior sales leadership role and led strategic relationships with CXOs and senior technology leaders across the company's largest global accounts. Over the course of his career, Rao has worked extensively across Asia, Europe, and North America, working with global enterprises including Unilever and Philips. At Fractal, he championed the adoption of Agentic and Generative AI solutions, helping enterprises move from experimentation to scaled, production‑ready deployments.

At CEI, Rao will drive corporate sales strategy, portfolio alignment, and enterprise value initiatives, leveraging AI to accelerate growth and execution. His mandate includes ensuring CEI's AI offerings directly address executive priorities such as efficiency, resilience, risk reduction, and sustainable growth.

"Enterprises are past the point of asking whether AI matters - they're asking how to operationalize it responsibly and at scale," said Rao. "CEI is uniquely positioned to bridge strategy and execution, and I'm excited to help clients turn AI ambition into measurable business results."

Ken Kundis, Chief Marketing Officer, brings decades of global technology marketing leadership across large systems integrators and consulting organizations, including TCS, Capgemini, and Infosys. Throughout his career, Kundis has helped technology companies launch new platforms, reposition brands, and establish thought leadership aligned to enterprise buying cycles.

As CMO, Kundis will lead CEI's brand transformation, market narrative, and go‑to-market strategy. He will work closely with sales, product, and delivery teams to articulate CEI's differentiated value as an AI systems integrator—connecting advanced AI capabilities to tangible business outcomes.

"AI has moved from promise to outcomes," said Kundis. "CEI's story is about helping enterprises move beyond pilots and proofs of concept to AI solutions that are engineered, governed, and measured. The move to CEI.ai is the foundation for our story."

From IT Services to AI Systems Integration

CEI's transformation includes the launch of a growing portfolio of AI-enabled‑ offerings designed to help enterprises modernize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate decision making. These offerings combine strategy, data engineering, applied AI, and change enablement—providing a clear path from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide impact.

"Our direction is clear: helping enterprises harness AI to deliver tangible business value," said D. Raja. "The launch of CEI.ai and the addition of Prathap and Ken strengthen our ability to guide clients through this next phase of AI adoption."

Together, the launch of CEI.ai and the appointments of Rao and Kundis signal CEI's continued evolution into an AI‑first partner for enterprises seeking measurable ROI from AI investments. The company remains focused on helping clients align strategy, technology, and execution to unlock real world results.

For more information, visit cei.ai.

About CEI

CEI is an enterprise AI consulting and systems integration partner that engineers, deploys, and operationalizes production-grade AI across core business systems. We help organizations turn AI strategy into real outcomes—building governed, scalable, cloud native AI solutions that deliver measurable impact across the enterprise.

SOURCE CEI