CEI Named To The CRN Tech Elite 250 Ranking For 2026

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEI, an enterprise AI consulting and systems integration partner, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CEI on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of innovative technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

CEI was selected for the 2026 Tech Elite 250 based on its continued investment in advanced AI, applications, and cloud expertise across leading technology partners, as well as its demonstrated ability to design and operationalize production-grade AI solutions for enterprise clients. The recognition reflects CEI's deep technical expertise, rigorous governance standards, and commitment to helping organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy scalable, secure AI systems that drive measurable business outcomes.

"This recognition reflects the culture we've built at CEI; one that prioritizes disciplined engineering, continuous learning, and real accountability for outcomes," said Mike Snell, CTO of CEI. "AI is helping our clients transform. Our focus is to help them move fast, with the confidence that their initiatives will be secure, governed, and truly innovative to drive big results."

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well‑earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

For more information about CEI, visit cei.ai.

About CEI

CEI is an enterprise AI consulting and systems integration partner that engineers, deploys, and operationalizes production-grade AI across core business systems. We help organizations turn AI strategy into real outcomes—building governed, scalable, cloud native AI solutions that deliver measurable impact across the enterprise.

SOURCE CEI