CEI Appoints Sunil Senan as Global Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase of AI‑First Enterprise Transformation

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEI, a global technology services company and AI engineering firm, today announced the appointment of Sunil Senan as its Global Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution into an AI‑first enterprise transformation partner.

Sunil brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience in building and scaling high growth technology services organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI at Infosys, where he was instrumental in shaping enterprise-wide AI strategies and driving measurable business outcomes for global clients. He is widely recognized for translating advanced AI capabilities into scalable, client centric solutions.

The appointment underscores CEI's strategic ambition to accelerate its transformation from a traditional services organization into a next generation AI engineering and enterprise transformation company, focused on helping clients turn AI potential into real world impact.

"Sunil combines visionary thinking with a proven track record of execution at scale," said D. Raja, Co-Founder and Chairman of CEI. "His deep understanding of AI-led enterprises, along with his ability to build high performing global organizations, makes him the right leader to guide CEI through its next phase of growth. We are confident his leadership will further strengthen our market position and long-term value creation."

Enterprises today face a critical inflection point as AI moves from experimentation to core business strategy, according to Senan.

"AI is no longer optional. It is becoming the foundation for how organizations reinvent themselves and compete," said Sunil Senan, Global CEO of CEI. "CEI has a strong foundation, trusted client relationships, and an entrepreneurial culture. Our ambition is to build a company that leads in AI engineering and enterprise transformation at scale, one that doesn't just support change, but architects it."

Senan added that CEI's focus will center on delivering measurable business outcomes through AI, investing in world‑class talent, and building a differentiated organization positioned for sustained growth.

"Our priorities are clear: driving real impact for our clients, developing exceptional talent, and creating a high growth platform that leads with purpose and innovation," he said.

About CEI

CEI is an enterprise AI consulting and engineering partner that deploys and operationalizes production-grade AI across core business systems. We help organizations turn AI strategy into real outcomes—building governed, scalable, cloud native AI solutions that deliver measurable impact across the enterprise.

SOURCE CEI