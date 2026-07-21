CEI Expands Executive Leadership to Accelerate the Next Generation of AI-Native Enterprise Transformation

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEI, an AI engineering and transformation company, today announced the appointments of Cliff Donoughe as Chief Delivery Officer and Ali Zaidi as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. These appointments strengthen CEI's ability to help enterprises redesign operating models, modernize software engineering, and deploy AI agents at enterprise scale through integrated platforms combining AI engineering, governance, orchestration, and strategic ecosystem partnerships.

CEI continues to make strategic investments to help clients move beyond isolated AI pilots toward enterprise-wide transformation. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, success increasingly depends on integrating AI engineering, data, cloud, intelligent workflows, governance, software modernization, and ecosystem partnerships into a unified operating model. The appointments of Donoughe and Zaidi further strengthen CEI's ability to bring these capabilities together, helping clients move from experimentation to measurable business outcomes faster and with greater confidence.

"Enterprise AI is entering a new era," said Sunil Senan, CEO of CEI. "The winners won't simply deploy more AI—they'll redesign how their businesses operate. CEI brings together AI engineering, intelligent workflows, governance, software modernization, and strategic partnerships into a single transformation engine. Cliff and Ali strengthen our ability to help clients move beyond pilots and build AI-native enterprises that deliver measurable business value."

As Chief Delivery Officer, Cliff Donoughe will lead CEI's global delivery organization, ensuring enterprises successfully execute large-scale AI transformation initiatives spanning AI engineering, software modernization, cloud, data platforms, and intelligent operating models. His focus will be on industrializing delivery through repeatable transformation accelerators, AI-enabled engineering practices, and scalable execution models that help clients realize business outcomes faster.

"Organizations no longer need another technology implementation partner. They need a transformation partner capable of helping them redesign how their businesses operate in the AI era," said Donoughe. "I'm excited to help scale CEI's global delivery capabilities so our clients can move confidently from strategy to enterprise-wide execution."

Supporting this strategy, Ali Zaidi will lead CEI's global ecosystem strategy and analyst relations, expanding strategic partnerships across hyperscalers, AI model providers, enterprise software vendors, and emerging AI platforms. His charter is to build an innovation ecosystem that continuously enhances CEI's capabilities while strengthening CEI's market influence and accelerating client adoption of next-generation AI solutions.

"No company will build the AI-native enterprise alone. The future belongs to connected ecosystems where hyperscalers, AI platforms, software innovators, and transformation partners work together to accelerate innovation," said Zaidi. "My focus is to build an ecosystem around CEI that gives clients early access to market innovations while accelerating their journey from experimentation to enterprise-scale business impact."

Together, Donoughe and Zaidi will help CEI strengthen a scalable operating model that combines delivery excellence with ecosystem-driven innovation. As demand for AI transformation continues to grow, this alignment positions CEI to rapidly mobilize the talent, technologies, and partnerships needed to help clients move from strategy to execution and from experimentation to measurable business impact.

To learn more, visit cei.ai

About CEI

CEI is an AI engineering and transformation partner that designs, builds, and operationalizes production grade AI across enterprise systems. We help organizations move beyond experimentation by embedding AI into mission critical platforms, data ecosystems, and everyday workflows.

SOURCE CEI