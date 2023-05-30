CEIBA CAPITAL PARTNERS PLACE A NEW CFO FOR THEIR PORTFOLIO COMPANY, NANO HEARING AIDS

Raw Selection has placed a CFO for Ceiba Capital Partners' portfolio company, Nano Hearing Aids. Naya Okereke, Senior Associate, lead the search.

LEEDS, England, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceiba Capital Partners announced that Kevin Flick had joined their portfolio company as CFO, effective 24/4/23.

Kevin Flick has joined Nano Hearing Aids from Simply Smart Home Holdings where he was the Interim CEO. Kevin will be bringing his extensive experience in fundraising and business development to the business to support them in their expansion.

Additionally, Kevin's experiences in previous employments that will benefit Nano Hearing Aids moving forward include:

  • Kevin was Selected by creditors to transform a distressed consumer technology company into a B2B marketing enterprise. He successfully analyzed the product portfolio and shuttered operations.
  • Created a hybrid hardware plus SaaS business model that raised $25 million from investors.
  • Led and supported a revenue increase from startup to $330 million and enterprise value reached $2.4 billion.
  • Attracted over $700 million in funding from debt and equity investors.
  • Closed 2 transactions for $142 million.

"Naya is the best! Her professionalism, expertise, and personalized approach throughout the entire process were matchless. She took the time to understand me and my aspirations. She worked closely with me every step of the way to ensure that I was on track. I highly recommend working with Naya to anyone who is looking for a role and wants to maximize their success. She is one special lady!" Kevin Flick, CFO of Nano Hearing

About Raw Selection: We specialize in executive search, working exclusively with lower and middle-market Private Equity firms and their Portfolio Companies across Europe and North America. We support Private Equity firms to secure talent for their investment and operations teams and to identify proven senior executives for their Portfolio Companies. When it comes to recruiting senior executive talent for your business, our approach is one of meticulous search and due diligence. So much so, we de-risk recruitment for all our retained clients. We are so confident in our approach that we are prepared to offer a money-back guarantee on our services.

