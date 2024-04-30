Celebrate 12 Days Of MILFs With Last Crumb

Last Crumb, purveyor of decadent cookies, launches a Mother's Day collection for the mom who has everything and still deserves more

The brand has created a limited release of MILF & Cookies: perfect for the wifey, mom, or sugar mama in your life

Featuring twelve decadent cookies with exclusive flavors such as butter cake white chocolate, raspberry cheesecake, and berry cobbler

PASADENA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Got MILF? Last Crumb has the perfect gift for her. From Stifler's mom to Stacy's… nothing goes better with cookies than MILF.

Last Crumb, the "Rolex of Cookies," is launching The MILF Collection for all the bad babes with babies holding it down. In honor of our co-founder's recent ascent to MILFhood — congrats, Alana! — the brand has launched a twelve-day campaign to celebrate all the MILFs out there.

This Mother's Day, give a MILF a cookie. Last Crumb is releasing a limited drop composed of the finest assortment of flavors, fit for even the choosiest of moms. The MILF Collection offers a selection that is just the right amount of indulgent, featuring raspberry cheesecake, butter cake white chocolate, berry cobbler, and more. Or go all out with The SUPER MILF Collection , an expanded mega-box of 24 cookies, featuring the highly sought after "Better Than Sex" chocolate chip.

The mom love doesn't stop there. Beginning May 1st, the brand will be sharing clues on social media about some of the most iconic MILFs in the game. Guess the correct MILF of the day, and you'll be rewarded with free shipping across lastcrumb.com. Follow @lastcrumb on TikTok and Instagram to join the fun.

Is your mom not a MILF? Not feeling MILFy with your MIL? Is this whole idea giving you Freudian trauma? Last Crumb still has you covered with the I Heart Mom Collection .

About Last Crumb:

Last Crumb is an edible experience beyond comparison. Expertly handcrafted, small batch, Michelin-quality cookies with an exquisite unboxing experience to match. Our proprietary recipes are unique to each flavor and created over a three-day process, using only the finest ingredients on the market. Welcome to the cookie revolution.

