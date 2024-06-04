Celebrate 140th Anniversary of the Ball® Brand with New Keepsake Jar

In celebration of its anniversary, the makers of Ball® mason jars launch sweepstakes to showcase the myriad of ways the new Ball® Keepsake Jar can be used.

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 140-year history of the beloved kitchen staple, the makers of Ball® mason jars are expanding their Keepsake Jar Collection with the launch of the new Collector's Edition Ball® 140th Anniversary Jar. To showcase the many uses of the new jar, the brand is also launching the Try It All Sweepstakes, giving 300 people a jumpstart on finding their next passion with help from the Try It All kits. From now through July 3, hobby enthusiasts can visit TryItAllSweepstakes.com to enter for a chance to win a free kit inclusive of the Ball® 140th Anniversary Jar and supplies to get their start at three different hobbies: canning, baking and gardening.

The makers of Ball® mason jars celebrate their 140th anniversary by expanding keepsake jar collection and launching Try It All Sweepstakes.

"People are craving more ways to have fun and engage in new activities but often don't know where to start. Meanwhile, Ball® mason jars have continued to evolve beyond their traditional canning roots, with new and creative uses showing how versatile these vessels can be," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen, at Newell Brands. "We created The Try It All Sweepstakes to show how the Ball® brand has transformed over the past 140 years to provide endless opportunities for hobbyists and brand fanatics alike to make, create and share."

The Try It All kits will include the latest addition to the brand's keepsake jar collection, the Collector's Edition Ball® 140th Anniversary Jar, and supplies to try out three beginner-friendly hobbies that highlight the original and alternate uses for Ball® mason jars:

Canning : Learn how to can with a new Blueberry Lavender Jam recipe using a jar lifter, funnel and bubble remover/headspace tool.

: Learn how to can with a new Blueberry Lavender Jam recipe using a jar lifter, funnel and bubble remover/headspace tool. Baking : Become an expert baker with dry cookie mix and a recipe for delicious chocolate chip cookies.

: Become an expert baker with dry cookie mix and a recipe for delicious chocolate chip cookies. Gardening: Unearth your inner green thumb by potting an indoor plant with starter seed pods, a mini shovel and decorative rocks.

Created in celebration of patterns of the 1880s, the new Ball® 140th Anniversary Jars feature a vintage embossed design, commemorating the brand's legacy of preservation and creativity. The jars are BPA-free and can be used in a variety of ways for canning, crafting, decorating, as drinkware, storage and more. The set of 4 Regular Mouth jars come with bands and SureTight® lids that seal up to 18 months and are available now at Target, Kroger, Meijer and Walmart with an MSRP of $14.99.

For more information about the sweepstakes, visit TryItAllSweepstakes.com/Rules for the official rules. Follow @ballcanning on Instagram for inspiration on more ways to utilize mason jars.

About Ball® mason jars

The production of the first Ball® glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 135 years later, their brand has grown worldwide and that many know and love. The Ball® logo and Ball® trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license by Rubbermaid Incorporated. Rubbermaid Incorporated's Ball® mason jars are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands and products.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands