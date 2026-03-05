Celebrate Academy Sports + Outdoors Run Month with Exclusive Deals, Promotions and Gifts for Runners of All Experience Levels

Company partners with Girls on the Run to outfit 80 youth athletes in brand-new running essentials

KATY, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) announced today that during Academy Run Month, a month‑long celebration taking place Sunday, March 1, through Tuesday, March 31, it will equip runners of all experience levels with brand-forward deals, exclusive online offers, and in‑store fit clinics to help runners put their best foot forward.

Whether runners are logging their first mile, training for their next marathon, or focusing on recovery, during Academy Run Month customers have access to an expanded assortment of the best gear from top brands, including: Brooks, Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, and OOFOS.

"Run Month is all about meeting our customers where they are, whether they're exploring running for the first time or chasing new personal records," said Academy Sports + Outdoors Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Matt McCabe. "We're excited to offer valuable expertise, thoughtful gear selection, and meaningful community partnerships that support all runners on every step of their journey."

Throughout the month Academy is hosting more than 50 fit clinics at participating Academy stores in partnership with Brooks, Nike, adidas, ASICS, and Puma specialists to ensure runners find the perfect fit with personalized, data-driven assessments to determine which shoe is the best match. Whether focused on speed, comfort, or style, runners can find a clinic near them at Academy.com/fit-clinics.

Plus, when shopping Academy's curated assortment online, runners can earn exclusive perks including a free brand-specific gift with purchase when they purchase select pairs of Brooks, Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, or Puma shoes at Academy.com, while supplies last.

And as part of its commitment to bringing more fun to local communities throughout its footprint, Academy is partnering with four Girls on the Run chapters to provide 80 youth athletes with brand-new running shoes. In total, the $20,000 donation will support young runners in New Orleans, LA; Evansville, IN; San Antonio, TX; and El Paso, TX, helping them build confidence to stay active.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find running essentials for the whole family including running headwear, shirts, shorts, socks, shoes, water bottles, sunglasses, hydration and electrolytes, training equipment, fitness accessories and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as product delivery and assembly for select treadmills and running equipment to keep you moving no matter the destination.

At Academy, customers get the best deal – every time and every day. Academy guarantees the best value by beating competitor prices by 5%. For even more savings, customers can shop with their Academy Credit Card and receive an incremental 5% off on all purchases. New Academy Credit Card cardholders receive $30 off their first purchase after approval.

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy Rewards, which includes a $15 welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

