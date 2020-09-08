Celebrate AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day Virtually This Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) invites you to celebrate the human-canine bond by participating in the 1st ever Virtual AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day on September 17th, sponsored by AKC Pet Insurance. Owning a dog has endless pleasures and rewards, but it's important to be aware of the responsibilities that come along with it.

Each September, the AKC hosts AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day to educate first-time dog owners about the responsibilities of dog ownership and help current owners enhance their relationships with their pets. The virtual event will take place on Facebook and be celebrated across AKC.org, AKCtv and AKC social media, featuring experts, staff members and dog owners. Tune into the AKC Facebook page or AKC.tv beginning at 11:00 AM to join the celebration!

"AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day shines a light on the dedication and commitment it takes to own a happy, healthy dog," said AKC Spokesperson Penny Leigh. "The virtual event will be filled with many fun and educational activities to help attendees make well-informed decisions when purchasing a dog or caring for one they already own."

Activities at the 2020 Virtual AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day include:

Opening Ceremony: An opening ceremony, introducing what the virtual event will offer will simulcast on AKC.tv and Facebook Live within the Facebook Event.

An opening ceremony, introducing what the virtual event will offer will simulcast on AKC.tv and Facebook Live within the Facebook Event. Ask the Expert: A new episode on AKC.tv and Facebook with Master Trainer Kathy Santo, answering viewers' questions and sharing training tips.

A new episode on AKC.tv and Facebook with Master Trainer Kathy Santo, answering viewers' questions and sharing training tips. Digital Interactive Quizzes: Participants can test their RDO knowledge with these digital interactive quizzes.

Participants can test their RDO knowledge with these digital interactive quizzes. #ResponsibleDogOwner TikTok Challenge: Follow AKC Dog Star, Poppy the Basset in an RDO TikTok Challenge. Follow Poppy the Basset on TikTok.

Follow AKC Dog Star, Poppy the Basset in an RDO TikTok Challenge. Follow Poppy the Basset on TikTok. Enroll Your Dog in AKC Reunite: Find out how to sign up for AKC Reunite's microchipping service and enroll your dog online.

Find out how to sign up for AKC Reunite's microchipping service and enroll your dog online. Canine Good Citizen (CGC): Learn about CGC training for basic skills and how to prepare your dog for CGC Certificate at home.

Learn about CGC training for basic skills and how to prepare your dog for CGC Certificate at home. AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Pet Promise: Complete an RDO checklist and vow to be a responsible dog owner by signing the RDO Pet Promise!

Complete an RDO checklist and vow to be a responsible dog owner by signing the RDO Pet Promise! Facebook Live Q&A: AKC experts will answer participants' questions on training, canine health, AKC Pet Insurance, therapy dogs and AKC sports and events!

Show off how you're a responsible dog owner and recite the AKC Responsible Dog Owner Pet Promise via the Cinebody mobile app ahead of RDO Day. Click here to participate!

AKC Pet Insurance returns this year as the presenting sponsor of AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days. AKC Pet Insurance is committed to responsible dog ownership and proudly works with the American Kennel Club to promote canine health and well-being. They will highlight the importance of pet insurance and the many ways it helps keep our canine companions happy and healthy.

AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day is also sponsored in part by Motel 6, the first national pet friendly chain, welcoming pets since 1962.

2020 AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day Snapshot

Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Beginning at 11:00am EST

Virtual Event via the AKC Facebook page or AKC.tv



Find the Virtual Event on Facebook here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

