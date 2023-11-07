Celebrate American Heroes at Regal on November 11

The Gary Sinise Foundation receives $1 from each popcorn sale on Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Regal and the Gary Sinise Foundation have partnered to support our nation's protectors. Veterans Day honors the service of all United States Armed Forces members, and on Saturday, November 11, Regal will celebrate our veterans by donating $1 from each popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"The Veterans Day holiday is an annual reminder to recognize the sacrifices of those who are called upon to defend our country, citizens and freedoms," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Food Service at Regal. "In partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, Regal and our guests can express our collective appreciation for everyone in uniform."

The mission of the Gary Sinise Foundation is to serve the country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need through unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities. Established in 2011, the foundation aims to keep our country strong by taking care of those who serve.

Moviegoers wishing to participate in the Veterans Day promotion to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation should head to their local Regal theatre on Saturday, November 11 and purchase any size popcorn. New titles releasing on Veterans Day weekend include The Marvels, The Holdovers, and Journey to Bethlehem.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Gary Sinise Foundation:
Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11, Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

