Celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with OtterBox: Shop 40% Off Sitewide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here and OtterBox is making it easier than ever to check off gifts for everyone on your list. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 1, enjoy 40% off sitewide on the trusted OtterBox lineup of stylish phone cases and accessories.

Looking for the perfect gift? OtterBox offers a range of stylish and protective phone cases with something for everyone on your list:

Don’t miss OtterBox Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings: 40% off sitewide on protective, stylish phone cases and accessories.

Defender Series : Give the gift of ultimate protection this holiday season with Defender Series Pro, tested to 7X the military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and built with a rugged tri-layer design and port covers to guard against drops, dust, and dirt. For those who prefer a slimmer look, Defender Series Pro XT delivers the same trusted durability in a slim, dual-layer design with a clear back to showcase your device. 1

Give the gift of ultimate protection this holiday season with Defender Series Pro, tested to 7X the military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and built with a rugged tri-layer design and port covers to guard against drops, dust, and dirt. For those who prefer a slimmer look, delivers the same trusted durability in a slim, dual-layer design with a clear back to showcase your device. Sole Series : Perfect for the adventurer on your list, Sole Series blends OtterBox's outdoor heritage with street style, making it equally at home on a mountain top or city subway. Inspired by iconic sneaker culture and tactical outerwear, the collection features a durable, performance nylon backing and rubber edges with a tread-like pattern for superior grip. Tested to 5X the military drop standard and designed with a raised bevel around the screen and camera for added protection, Sole Series delivers durability without sacrificing style.

Perfect for the adventurer on your list, Sole Series blends OtterBox's outdoor heritage with street style, making it equally at home on a mountain top or city subway. Inspired by iconic sneaker culture and tactical outerwear, the collection features a durable, performance nylon backing and rubber edges with a tread-like pattern for superior grip. Tested to 5X the military drop standard and designed with a raised bevel around the screen and camera for added protection, Sole Series delivers durability without sacrificing style. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather : Wrapped in a sustainably harvested, organic nopal cactus, Symmetry Series Cactus Leather delivers a luxurious look and feel that elevates everyday style. New this year, Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery is available in a variety of designs for a thoughtful gift with a handcrafted touch.

Wrapped in a sustainably harvested, organic nopal cactus, Symmetry Series Cactus Leather delivers a luxurious look and feel that elevates everyday style. New this year, is available in a variety of designs for a thoughtful gift with a handcrafted touch. Symmetry Series Holiday Collection : Celebrate the season with the Symmetry Series Holiday Collection, featuring limited-edition designs by British artist Vicky Yorke. With three festive patterns, MagSafe compatibility, and 3X military drop protection, these cases make the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves style and durability.

Additionally, starting Nov. 27, any order of $80 or more includes a free gift with purchase. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or treating yourself, this limited-time deal makes it simple to give the gift of protection and style this holiday season. Don't forget screen protection, portable power banks and MagSafe compatible wallets for easy stocking stuffers too.

2Shop now at OtterBox.com and make the most of these holiday savings before they're gone!

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1 Defender Series, Sole Series, and Symmetry Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Exclusions apply. See site for details.

SOURCE OtterBox