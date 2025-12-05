OtterBox Launches Frē Series Waterproof Phone Case for iPhone 17 Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox announces the arrival of its iconic Frē Series waterproof phone case for iPhone 17 models, delivering next-level protection for Apple's newest devices. Designed by LifeProof to keep pace with your pursuits, Frē Series combines sleek design with uncompromising durability to keep your phone safe in any environment.

OtterBox recently launched its Frē Series waterproof phone case for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Frē Series is fully sealed for WaterProof+ performance, allowing submersion in up to 2 meters of water for 1 hour (IP68). Beyond water protection, the case offers 360° coverage, including an integrated screen protector and sealed port covers, so your device is safeguarded from dust, dirt, and impact. Engineered to withstand drops five times the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), Frē ensures your iPhone stays protected through life's toughest moments.

Optimized for seamless integration for everyday use, Frē Series is MagSafe compatible, with built-in magnets that snap securely to chargers and accessories. It also features an integrated Camera Control button, enabling quick swipes, taps and captures for streamlined interaction with Apple's visual intelligence.

"Frē Series has always been about empowering people to go further," said Trey Northrup, CEO at OtterBox. "From waterproof performance to MagSafe compatibility, this case delivers the ultimate protection for iPhone 17 so you can dive into every adventure without compromise."

OtterBox Frē Series waterproof phone case for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come in two colorways: Sagebrush (Green) and Black and are available now at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.



For more information, visit otterbox.com.

SOURCE OtterBox