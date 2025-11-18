Celebrate Black Friday with ATTACK SHARK: New R85 HE Keyboard and Exclusive Gaming Gear Deals
News provided byATTACK SHARK
Nov 18, 2025, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday approaches, gaming enthusiasts have another reason to celebrate. From November 18 to 29, ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, hosts its Black Friday event at www.attackshark.com, offering sitewide discounts up to 60% OFF.
This year's highlight is the R85 HE Rapid Trigger Magnetic Keyboard, a next-generation device engineered for precision and customization. Delivering 0.005mm rapid trigger accuracy, an 8000Hz polling rate,and 0.08ms latency, the R85 HE ensures near-instant input for competitive gaming. Its adjustable actuation points, snap tap, and last keystroke prioritization allow players to fine-tune performance, while dual key stroke (DKS) functionality enables multiple actions per key for dynamic in-game execution.
Beyond speed and precision, the R85 HE delivers an immersive experience with a customizable RGB lightbox for personalized lighting and a side multimedia knob for effortless sound control. Its five-layer acoustic design ensures a refined audio profile, while on-board memory and web-driver enable seamless customization across devices. During Black Friday, it is offered at 15% off, starting at just $67.99, marking one of the most competitive offers in its category.
ATTACK SHARK's Black Friday goes beyond a single launch, offering major discounts across top models: X3 Gaming Mouse at 23% off, X68 HE Magnetic Keyboard at 20% off, X11 Gaming Mouse at 23% off, R5Ultra 8K Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse at 23% off, and R11 Ultra 8K Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse at 15% off. Fans can also enjoy bundle deals with extra savings and a free mouse pad.
Adding to the excitement, ATTACK SHARK will host two giveaway rounds: two X85 keyboards from November 18-22, then two X6 mice from November 23-28. Early subscribers enjoy extra savings: $5 off for purchases over $40, $10 off for $100+, and $20 off for $200+. Additionally, every order over $99 will receive a random gift.
To celebrate the Black Friday peak on November 28 (PST), all purchases made that day will include an official ATTACK SHARK plush mascot. With its combination of cutting-edge engineering, versatile customization,and exclusive holiday offers, ATTACK SHARK aims to make high-performance gaming gear accessible to a wider audience.
For more information, please visit www.attackshark.com. To place an order, please visit the ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.
SOURCE ATTACK SHARK
Share this article