Celebrate Earth Month with Cymbiotika's Limited-Edition T-shirt Supporting Surfrider San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health supplement company committed to environmental stewardship, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Surfrider San Diego to celebrate Earth Month. Together, they are releasing a limited-edition Earth Day T-shirt, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting Surfrider Foundation's local San Diego chapter.

Surfrider Foundation is a renowned environmental organization that protects the world's oceans, waves, and beaches. By partnering with Surfrider San Diego, Cymbiotika aims to help preserve these essential resources for future generations.

The Earth Day T-shirt is more than just eco-friendly–it's a statement of support for sustainable practices. The shirt offers unparalleled comfort and style and is made from soft ring-spun cotton and garment-dyed for a "lived-in" feel. Using OEKO-TEX-certified low-impact dyes, our production reflects our eco-conscious brand values.

"We are excited to partner with Surfrider San Diego and offer our customers a way to contribute to a cause that aligns with our values," said Shahab Elmi, CEO at Cymbiotika. "Our Earth Day T-shirt not only looks and feels great but also supports the important work of the Surfrider Foundation in protecting our oceans and beaches."

Don't miss your chance to support a worthy cause and make a difference this Earth Month. Purchase your limited-edition Earth Day T-shirt from Cymbiotika today, as this item will not be restocked. Please note that this item is not eligible for returns.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its collaboration with Surfrider San Diego, visit https://cymbiotika.com/products/limited-edition-earthday.

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2019, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.

