Cymbiotika's COO, Durana Elmi, Makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring 250 extraordinary women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world to be a better place.

These founders come from many diverse industries and bring unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey—from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, and spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

Durana Elmi, COO of Cymbiotika

Durana Elmi, COO of Cymbiotika, of the Inc. Female Founders list, stated:

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to be part of an exceptional group of women who are not just reshaping our society and culture but also excelling in every field they venture into. My love and admiration for these remarkable women inspire and motivate me to show up and contribute to our community. Being recognized and named on the 2024 Female Founders list by Inc Magazine—a publication held in high regard as a leading authority—is a tremendous honor. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of my phenomenal team at Cymbiotika. It's an honor to celebrate our joint efforts and the pioneering spirit that drives us to make meaningful contributions and succeed together."

Recently awarded San Diego Business Woman of the Year, Durana has guided the Cymbiotika brand into immense success. Recognized on Fortune's Best Place to Work in Retail list for the third consecutive year, Durana nurtures an environment that is supported and led by women. With 67% of Cymbiotika's footprint being women, Cymbiotika is built on a culture of collaboration, where team members collaborate, solve problems, and work together to bring the company to new heights.

As a mother to two daughters, Durana finds daily inspiration in the women around her, striving to be an exemplary role model. She is a dedicated leader at Cymbiotika, committed to empowering her female colleagues and championing gender equality. This approach cultivates a work atmosphere that motivates women to pursue their best lives and fosters a world where women are equipped to glow from within.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations nationwide. They join the ranks of previous honorees, including Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Serena Williams and Shonda Rhimes.

Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor, stated:

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.

Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Cymbiotika

According to Durana Elmi, health has different meanings for each person. But at Cymbiotika, it's deeper than the absence of illness–it's about having the energy to chase your passions. It's about taking care of yourself to better care for your loved ones. It's about creating a safe and healthy home environment. It's enjoying each precious moment life offers without being held back. It's about living life with intention. Cymbiotika understands that this path isn't always straightforward. But that's why we're here–to offer guidance, share our knowledge, and provide life-changing products to support your unique journey to health and vitality. Health isn't just a destination; it's a lifelong journey, and we're committed to helping you make that journey as happy, vibrant, healthy, and amazing as possible. Learn more today at www.cymbiotika.com

SOURCE Cymbiotika