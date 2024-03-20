Cymbiotika Expands Retail Presence with Sprouts Farmers Market Partnership

Leading Health and Wellness Brand Now Available in Select Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a trailblazing wellness brand that offers premium nutritional supplements, is excited to announce its partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic foods in the United States. As a result of this collaboration, Cymbiotika products will now be available in select Sprouts stores across the United States.

Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Cymbiotika offers a range of meticulously crafted nutritional supplements designed to support optimal health and well-being. From immune support to cognitive function, Cymbiotika's products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients to meet the diverse needs of health-conscious consumers.

The partnership with Sprouts marks a significant milestone for Cymbiotika as it continues to expand its retail footprint and make its products more accessible to a broader audience. Sprouts provides customers with better-for-you products, organic and natural produce and supplements and shares Cymbiotika's commitment to providing customers with trusted products that support a healthier lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts and make Cymbiotika products readily available to customers seeking premium nutritional supplements," said Shahab Elmi, Founder and CEO at Cymbiotika. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, and we believe that Sprouts' commitment to healthy products and better for you brands makes them an ideal partner."

Cymbiotika's products, including best-sellers such as Magnesium L-Threonate and Glutathione , will be prominently featured in Sprouts stores, allowing customers to explore and experience the brand's innovative offerings firsthand.

Customers can now find Cymbiotika products at select Sprouts locations, enhancing the shopping experience for those seeking science-backed, premium nutritional solutions.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its range of products, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2019, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

SOURCE Cymbiotika