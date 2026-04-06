Celebrate Earth Month with Kroger and Round Up at the Register for World Wildlife Fund

Retailer recognizes Earth Month by protecting wildlife, donating to world's leading conservation organization

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is inviting customers to celebrate Earth Month by giving back at checkout and rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) efforts to protect the planet.

Kroger is inviting customers to celebrate Earth Month by giving back at checkout and rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) efforts to protect the planet.

"Earth Month serves as a reminder each year that our choices have an impact on our planet, from the foods we eat to how we contribute to cleaner, healthier communities," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of public affairs and chief sustainability officer. "Throughout April, as part of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission, we are teaming up with World Wildlife Fund to make it easy for our customers to support conservation here at home and around the world."

From now through April 30, customers can donate or round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout to benefit WWF, the world's leading conservation organization, working in 100 countries and supported by five million members worldwide. The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation will also match customer donations up to $50,000. Funds will help advance WWF's conservation and sustainability efforts in our communities, across the country and around the world.

"Nature underpins everything in our daily lives, including our food, health, and well-being, and why it's so vital to do what we can to protect it," said Sheila Bonini, senior vice president, Private Sector Engagement at World Wildlife Fund. "For over a decade, Kroger has committed to supporting that mission, working alongside WWF to advance sustainability and prevent food waste, a major threat to nature. With the continued generosity of Kroger and its customers, we can keep protecting the natural system that so much of our life depends on."

Kroger is committed to supporting healthy, thriving communities through its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan that emphasizes the unique role the retailer plays across the food system as an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more. Since 2017, Kroger has donated more than 4 billion meals to feed and nourish people in our communities.

Across the country, Kroger divisions are also celebrating Earth Month with other local events, including but not limited to:

Cincinnati/Dayton Division: In collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation and volunteers from Cummins Inc., Cincinnati/Dayton division associates will assist in planting 45 trees in Newport, Ky., at Kroger's newest store.

In collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation and volunteers from Cummins Inc., Cincinnati/Dayton division associates will assist in planting 45 trees in Newport, Ky., at Kroger's newest store. Fred Meyer: Associates in the Fred Meyer division are kicking off Earth Month by hosting a community cleanup where participants can enjoy music and fun giveaways while taking care of the planet.

Associates in the Fred Meyer division are kicking off Earth Month by hosting a community cleanup where participants can enjoy music and fun giveaways while taking care of the planet. Mariano's: Alongside Major League Baseball All-Star Curtis Granderson and the Grand Giving Campaign, Mariano's is fighting food waste and supporting neighbors facing hunger through a food rescue pilot at select store locations, increasing food rescue by more than 500 percent at participating stores.

Alongside Major League Baseball All-Star Curtis Granderson and the Grand Giving Campaign, Mariano's is fighting food waste and supporting neighbors facing hunger through a food rescue pilot at select store locations, increasing food rescue by more than 500 percent at participating stores. Michigan Division: On Earth Day, April 22, Kroger Michigan division associates will volunteer at Camp Fish Tales, giving campers with disabilities and medical conditions the opportunity to enjoy nature, build confidence and create lasting memories.

Sustainability Highlight

Kroger is proud to collaborate with vendors like CMI Orchards and Royal Family Farms that share our commitment to the earth and invest in regenerative farming practices to restore soil health and promote biodiversity. Watch this video to learn how delicious produce and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

To learn more about Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste progress and download its 2025 Responsible Business Report, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.