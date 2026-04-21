Kroger Recognized for Career Growth and Opportunity

Company Earns Platinum Rating in Workforce Analysis by Burning Glass Institute and Schultz Family Foundation

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) America's grocer, today announced it has earned a Platinum rating in a workforce analysis by the Burning Glass Institute and the Schultz Family Foundation, that highlights companies creating strong pathways for career growth, mobility and long-term opportunity.

The analysis evaluated the real-world career progression of more than 12 million workers across approximately 1,750 U.S. employers to identify companies where associates can build meaningful, long-term careers. Kroger's Platinum performance reflects the retailer's long-time commitment to fostering career mobility, advancement and opportunity across the company.

"At Kroger, our associates are at the heart of everything we do," said Tim Massa, Kroger's executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. "We are committed to creating an environment where associates can grow, advance and build rewarding careers. This recognition reflects the strength of our people-first culture and the opportunities we provide across our stores, supply chain, technology and corporate teams."

Creating Pathways for Career Growth

The analysis highlights employers that support early-career opportunity, upward mobility and job stability. Kroger's recognition reflects its commitment to:

Providing clear pathways for career advancement across roles and functions

Investing in training, development and upskilling programs

Supporting internal mobility and long-term career growth

Kroger is Hiring for Roles that Enhance the Customer Experience

Those seeking a fresh opportunity are invited to apply using the mobile-friendly candidate experience, which makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join our team – quickly. Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

The Kroger Co. has been honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, earned recognition as One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT for eight years.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.