Celebrate Family Fun Month with Timeless Myrtle Beach Traditions

From beautiful sunrises to classic seaside fun, create the kind of memories that last long after summer ends

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August is Family Fun Month, and in Myrtle Beach, it's the perfect time for making memories together and enjoying time-honored traditions that define a classic American beach vacation. As travelers increasingly seek meaningful, easy-to-plan trips that offer something for every member of the family, Myrtle Beach provides the laid-back nostalgic charm, accessibility and variety that make those experiences possible.

Fishing from one of Myrtle Beach's iconic piers is among the many family-friendly experiences that bring visitors of all ages together along the Grand Strand, where simple moments become lasting vacation memories. Credit Visit Myrtle Beach.

"The special moments that families have on vacation often become some of their most cherished memories," said Stuart Butler, President of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Myrtle Beach allows families to slow down, reconnect and build those traditions that are passed from one generation to the next."

From long days on the sand and strolls along the boardwalk to fishing from the pier and sharing simple moments that become lasting memories, Myrtle Beach offers something for every generation. Grandparents can share favorite pastimes, parents can relive childhood memories and children can create traditions of their own.

Five Family Fun Activities That Make Myrtle Beach Special

Every family has their own vacation traditions, but these are some of the classic Myrtle Beach experiences that have kept families returning to the Grand Strand:

Watch the Sunrise Paint The Sky Over the Atlantic

Few experiences feel more like Myrtle Beach than starting the day by watching the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean. Early risers head to the shoreline with a cup of coffee in hand to watch nature's canvas as the sky changes colors, while adventure-seekers take in the view high above on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel during a sunrise flight. From hues of lavender to vibrant pinks and oranges, the magic of daybreak is an unforgettable way to welcome each new day.

Find Your Perfect Spot Along the Grand Strand's 60 Miles of Beaches

With an accessible coastline stretching 60 miles from Little River to Pawleys Island, families can find their perfect stretch of sand to build sandcastles, hunt for shark teeth, collect seashells, fly kites and boogie board in the surf. Read the latest summer novel while admiring the natural beauty of Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park or tame the waves on a banana boat in North Myrtle Beach. The spacious beaches found throughout the Grand Strand provide just the right place for every kind of beach day.

Reel in a Big Catch from a Fishing Pier

Fishing has long been part of the culture and history of the Grand Strand. Families continue the tradition at landmarks like Apache Pier, the longest wooden fishing pier on the East Coast, Pier 14, which has welcomed visitors since 1926, and Surfside Beach Pier, a newly built 814-foot architectural marvel. From these platforms, grandparents teach grandchildren how to bait a hook and celebrate the excitement of a first catch. Even for those who don't fish, strolling the pier, spotting marine life below and taking in sweeping views of the Atlantic remains a favorite vacation ritual.

Compete for Family Bragging Rights on a Mini Golf Course

No Myrtle Beach vacation is complete without at least one round of miniature golf. Known as the Mini Golf Capital of the World, the area is home to over 30 imaginative courses featuring giant pirate ships, erupting volcanoes, towering waterfalls, life-sized dinosaurs and other larger-than-life themes. Families return to their favorite courses, settling friendly rivalries and celebrating unexpected shots together. At Mt. Atlanticus Minotaur Golf, players climb to the top of the towering course overlooking downtown Myrtle Beach before trying their luck on the legendary 19th hole, where a hole-in-one earns free mini golf for life.

Take a Walk on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

A stroll along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade is a classic must-do summer experience. Enjoy a new flavor of ice cream, play skee-ball or the latest high-tech games in the arcades, browse beach shops like the iconic Gay Dolphin for one-of-a-kind souvenirs and enjoy live music at Plyler Park. With the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop, the mile-plus boardwalk is a delightfully simple way to enjoy a day spent together.

While travel trends may come and go, the experiences that define a classic Myrtle Beach vacation continue to resonate with families year after year. From reconnecting on the beach and exploring the boardwalk to sharing simple moments, generations of visitors have found joy, connection and lasting memories along the Grand Strand.

During Family Fun Month and beyond, those young and young at heart discover why Myrtle Beach continues to be America's favorite beach destination, offering experiences for every age, a wide variety of activities and an easy getaway to enjoy time spent together.

For more information and trip planning resources, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach