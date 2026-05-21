Sun, Sand and Serious Summer Savings in Myrtle Beach

Big value, endless coastline and unforgettable summer experiences await along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Myrtle Beach is proving that a memorable getaway can still deliver exceptional value. Ranked the No. 1 most-searched U.S. summer destination in Tripadvisor's 2026 Summer Travel Index and a top pick for Fourth of July travel, South Carolina's Grand Strand continues to stand out for its blend of affordability, accessibility and variety. Stretching across 60 miles of shoreline with 14 unique coastal communities, Myrtle Beach offers a diverse range of experiences that make every trip feel limitless without the premium price tag.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, known for its 60 miles of beautiful shoreline and 14 unique coastal communities, offers exceptional value for summer getaways and classic beach vacations. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is an easy-to-reach beach destination for millions of East Coast travelers arriving by car, while those flying in have convenient access through a diverse network of carriers. Myrtle Beach International Airport offers nonstop service from more than 50 destinations on nine airlines, and the airport's newly expanded A-Concourse reflects its continued growth and commitment to making travel to The Beach even more accessible. Together, that access helps travelers spend less time in transit and more time enjoying their vacation.

"As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Myrtle Beach continues to stand out as America's favorite beach destination," said Stuart Butler, President of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Tripadvisor's recognition reinforces what travelers are looking for right now, an affordable, accessible getaway that delivers the classic American beach vacation experience with family-friendly attractions, entertainment and 60 miles of beautiful coastline."

Summer highlights at The Beach this year include:

Vacation Value: The Make More Myrtle Moments promotion is the first-ever market-wide, stay-longer offer for Myrtle Beach, featuring more than 45 participating properties and incentives like "stay 3 nights, get 1 free" or "stay 5 nights, get 2 free," available for booking throughout 2026 and designed to encourage travelers to slow down and experience more of the Grand Strand. Beyond accommodations, many popular attractions and entertainment districts like the Boardwalk, MarshWalk, Barefoot Landing and more, host free events and activities, while ticketed experiences such as the SkyWheel and WonderWorks offer a range of value-driven deals. Additional information on summer deals, places to stay and upcoming events is available at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/hotels/deals/summer.

Endless Entertainment: Myrtle Beach offers an unmatched lineup of unmissable events and attractions, blending iconic entertainment, outdoor adventure and year-round family fun. Visitors can explore staples like Broadway at the Beach, Ripley's Aquarium and more than 30 mini golf courses, while enjoying miles of beaches, water sports, scenic trails and lively boardwalk experiences. The destination's entertainment calendar shines with the Carolina Opry Theater's 2026 season celebrating 40 years of performances featuring top musical talent, the 11th annual Carolina Country Music Fest returning June 4–7 with major headliners and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show marking its 15th anniversary with a new South Pacific Celebration. Enhancing the experience further, Brookgreen Gardens debuts its expanded welcome center and conservatory, while Pelicans Ballpark offers exciting value-driven promotions and an upgraded game-day experience following its recent renovations, rounding out a destination built for both discovery and celebration.

Flavorful Feasts: Dining in Myrtle Beach turns every meal into part of the vacation experience. With more than 2,000 restaurants spanning 60 miles of coastline, the destination offers something for every craving, from chef-driven cuisine and fresh seafood to family-friendly favorites and one-of-a-kind dining experiences served with signature Southern charm. The culinary scene continues to grow with exciting new additions across the Grand Strand, including downtown Myrtle Beach favorites like Winna's Kitchen, Boteco VIP, The Dolly Llama and The Tasting Room on 9th, oceanfront dining at The Whistling Duck on Surfside Pier, the recently opened Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. at Broadway at the Beach and the soon-to-open Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown entertainment venue.

Seaside Stays: An affordable summer getaway to The Beach is easy to plan thanks to a wide range of lodging options at competitive prices. Visitors can choose from hotels and resorts with special packages and dining perks, as well as spacious multi-bedroom suites with kitchens that work well for families and groups. New and refreshed properties continue to enhance the experience, including Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront, with modern one-, two- and three-bedroom oceanfront condos just steps from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, and Ocean Reef Resort, which completed a $15 million renovation in 2025.

For more information on everything Myrtle Beach has to offer this summer and beyond, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach